Congress & Courts

Sens. Blunt, Hawley split on final trillion-dollar infrastructure package vote

lakenewsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri's U.S. senators took opposite sides on the trillion-dollar infrastructure package passed by the chamber Tuesday. Roy Blunt, the Show-Me State's senior senator, joined 18 other Republicans Tuesday in passing the $1.2 trillion proposal, which has been the subject of months-long negotiations between the GOP and Democratic leadership in the Senate and White House. Sen. Josh Hawley, who is also a Republican but has been frequently critical of the package, voted against it.

