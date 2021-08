‘The danger of global warming is as yet unseen, but real enough for us to make changes and sacrifices, so that we do not live at the expense of future generations.” The words of Margaret Thatcher in her 1990 speech to the World Climate Conference. Thirty-two years on, we are seeing the impacts of climate change unfold around us with terrifying ferocity. Wildfires in California, Greece and Italy. Floods in China and Europe, and in our own towns and villages. The latest IPCC report published this week further reminds us that human activity is the “undisputable” cause of this warming.