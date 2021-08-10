Traditions Never Die
I never had the good fortune of meeting my father-in-law, Keith Hardy. Some of you may remember Keith. He was a GON fan, won a 4-wheeler in the 2003’s Truck-Buck Shoot-Out and had a passion for deer hunting. It was his year-round dedication to the sport and love for getting outdoors that sent Keith to the woods on the morning of Aug. 10, 2008. While using a climber to trim limbs, the bottom part of Keith’s climber somehow came loose from the tree. Keith fell an estimated 30 feet and was killed instantly.www.gon.com
