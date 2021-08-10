Quick Bites | Local restaurants reopen
Arslans Turkish Street Food (113 Walnut Ave., 831-459-9770, arslansturkishstreetfood.com) is now open for business at the former site of Falafel House. The menu features dishes including Lavash wraps (choice of filling includes falafel, beef/lamb, chicken or Nohut Durum / spiced garbanzo) and combinations with entrées such as Kofte Kebab or Bulgur. Soup and salad offerings include lentil soup and an Istanbul salad with ingredients like red cabbage, tomatoes, olives and feta. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.www.santacruzsentinel.com
Comments / 0