Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

DEVELOPING: Newborn Wrapped in Rosary Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer in Alley [Reports]

By Jacquelyn Gray
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5vRZ_0bNqrBD700

Authorities in Illinois are investigating after a newborn was found Tuesday inside a dresser that was abandoned in an alley.

WMAQ reported that the boy was discovered in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood. The woman who located the baby said she found him when she went to recycle the handles on the dresser drawer.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Police told WLS-TV that the baby was transported to the hospital and is in good condition.

The woman revealed to WLS-TV that the newborn was wrapped in a rosary and that his mouth was filled with vomit. She reportedly rendered first aid until help arrived.

WGN reported that the baby was discovered before trash pickup, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

This story is developing …

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: WLS-TV; WGN]

Comments / 4

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
2K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawer#The Dresser#Alley#Wmaq#Wls Tv#Wgn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing Teen Found Dead in Freezer, Stabbed With a Screwdriver: Report

Authorities in Venezuela are searching for a suspect in the brutal murder of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead in a freezer. The Sun and the New York Post, citing Spanish news outlets, report that Ana Gabriela Medina Blanco’s naked body was found stuffed in a freezer in her home. The 19-year-old mother had been stabbed up to 50 times with what investigators believe was a screwdriver.
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

11-Year-Old Girl GROPED INSIDE GROCERY STORE

*This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.*. New York police are searching for a man accused of groping an 11-year-old girl inside a grocery store on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on York Street. The unknown suspect followed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Gorgeous Atlanta Bartender Kidnapped Outside Her Home and Shot to Death

A 27-year-old Atlanta bartender was kidnapped at gunpoint outside her home early Friday morning, her body found hours later a few miles away in another neighborhood. A witness said they saw Mariam Abdulrab, identified by friends and co-workers, forced into an SUV in the city’s Grant Park neighborhood at about 5 a.m. as she returned home from work, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. An hour later, a second 911 call reported gunfire not far away.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Woman Goes For Early Morning Workout, Shot Dead in Parking Lot By Teens as She Tries to Run for Gym Door: Police

A second juvenile suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was fatally shot on her way to a fitness class. As KTRK reports, 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska was walking into an early morning class at Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in southeast Houston on June 17 when she was fatally shot during an attempted robbery. Shortly after the killing, police arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the murder.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
CrimeOnline

Angela Tramonte’s Cause and Manner of Death Are Still Pending: Medical Examiner

Authorities in Arizona have not yet finalized the autopsy report for Angela Tramonte, who died during a hike on Camelback Mountain on July 30. As CrimeOnline previously reported, the 31-year-old Massachusetts woman had traveled to Arizona on or about July 29 to visit Dario Dizdar, a Phoenix police officer she had previously met online. On the morning of Friday, July 20, Tramonte and Dizdar hiked up Echo Canyon Trail — without bringing any water, Dizdar later told police. He also told police that Tramonte had turned back from the climb before the pair had reached the Summit, as she was feeling overheated. He said she told him to take photos from the summit for her Instagram feed, and the two agreed to meet in the parking lot at the bottom of the trail.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
CrimeOnline

Wisconsin Woman Pays $500 in Murder-for-Hire Plot. Now She’s Got a $1 Million Bail.

A 38-year-old Wisconsin woman is being held on a $1 million bail after she allegedly offered a police informant $500 to kill another person. A criminal complaint filed this week in Winnebago County says Melissa A. Smith told the informant the person she wanted killed “had told police [Smith] was selling drugs, had urinated on her bed and had stolen her handgun,” the Oshkosh Northwestern reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
CrimeOnline

Woman Marries Man Convicted of Killing Her Brother

An Ohio woman has married the man convicted of killing her brother decades ago. As News 5 Cleveland reports, Crystal Straus and John Tiedjen were married after Tiedjen, 57. was released from prison on July 22. Tiedjen was convicted of murdering Straus’s half-brother Brian McGary, who was found stabbed and...
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom & Stepmom Find Son With His Flesh Floating in Scalding Bathwater. He Dies 9 Days Later Without Medical Attention

A Maryland woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2019 scalding death of her 4-year-old son. According to the Baltimore Sun, Malachi Lawson died nine days after he was seriously burned in a scalding bath. The boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 27, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, 42, said he was so badly burned that they found his skin floating in the bathwater.
King County, WAPosted by
CrimeOnline

SEE IT: Man Throws Axe Through Driver’s Windshield During Road Rage Incident

A Washington man is facing charges after he allegedly chased another driver and threw an axe at their windshield. The incident happened July 27 in King County, near Interstate 5. A Jeep driver merged onto the NE 145th St I-5 ramp and began honking at another driver who merged at the same time. As both vehicles continued northbound, the Jeep driver continued to honk so much that the other driver took the next exit to avoid him.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CrimeOnline

Two Brothers on Probation Arrested After Murder of Beloved Cop, Over Expired Tags at Traffic Light: Police

Two Chicago brothers are behind bars after police say they were involved in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer, Ella French. Emonte Morgan, 21, and his older brother, Eric Morgan, 22, were allegedly in a car with an expired license tag when French pulled them over in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue, on the southwest side of the city. Fox 8 reports that Emonte Morgan fired shots at French, which ultimately killed her and left her fellow officer in critical condition.

Comments / 4

Community Policy