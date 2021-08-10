Cancel
Michigan State

Seeking Surety in Michigan’s Cannabis Industry

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState governments are worried about cannabis companies. Are they abiding state laws — and if not, how can the state regain losses from fees or fines caused by the company’s failures?. This is where surety bonds come in. Most states require cannabis companies to carry a surety bond to secure...

Michigan StateBusiness Insider

Gage Cannabis Co. Will Open Its 10th Retail Location in Burton, Michigan

The company will hold an earnings call on Tuesday, August 24 at 8:30 a.m. EST. DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced the opening of its 10th provisioning center (dispensary) located in Burton, Michigan, serving medical and recreational customers. The new storefront at 1234 N. Center Road is just a few miles from Flint, Michigan and will provide an unparalleled in-store experience, coupled with convenient curbside pickup and mobile ordering.
Michigan Statemarijuanamoment.net

Michigan Marijuana Sales Broke Another Record In July, State Data Shows

Michigan marijuana sales broke another record last month with more than $171 million in cannabis transactions, according to data from a state regulatory body that was released on Friday. Andrew Brisbo, executive director of Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA), touted the $128 million in adult-use sales and $43 million in...
Michigan Statethefreshtoast.com

Michigan Funding Two Major Medical Cannabis Research Projects For $20M

When voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2018, at least $40 million in tax revenue was slated to study marijuana’s effect on PTSD. The state of Michigan is funding two major medical cannabis research projects to the tune of $20 million with tax revenue from the state’s recreational marijuana program, announced Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA).
Industrybizjournals

How SpringBig found unexpected success in the cannabis industry

SpringBig co-founder Nat Shaul says the Boca Raton-based company entered the cannabis industry by chance. When founded in 2012, SpringBig was a loyalty program and communications platform for small, independent businesses, acting as a sort of "digital punch card" to offer rewards to frequent customers. Eventually, Shaul, who is also the firm's VP of marketing, realized that cannabis companies were using the platform at a far higher rate than businesses in any other industry.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Social Equity Financial Services Grants Open For Illinois' Cannabis Industry

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services company Abaca announces its social equity grant for Illinois cannabis business license-holders. Under Abaca's Social Equity Grant Program, social equity applicants who have received Illinois cannabis business licenses can qualify for a grant of up to $12,000, which effectively eliminates monthly service fees for cannabis banking services for their first two years.
Las Vegas, NVknpr

Marijuana's Green, But Does The Cannabis Industry Follow Suit?

Nevada’s marijuana industry is looking to get greener. From plastic packaging to the electricity needed to grow the plants, the cannabis industry has areas to address to lighten its environmental footprint. The head of the Nevada Dispensary Association told State of Nevada that stakeholders are working on more environmentally friendly...
BusinessBenzinga

Mladen Barbarić On Disrupting Cannabis Industry With Airgraft 2

This article was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission. Every great cannabis business has a mission they’re striving to accomplish and an audience they’re speaking to – and cannabis vapor technology company Airgraft may be pursuing the most unconventional message yet in cannabis today. Crafted by...
Illinois StatePosted by
Benzinga

Innovative Industrial Properties To Invest $50M In Illinois Property Leased To 4Front Ventures Enhancing The State's Cannabis Cultivation

Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) acquired a property in Illinois for $6.5 million and signed a long-term lease with a subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF). Deal Details. Under the deal, 4Front plans to build around 250,000 sq. ft. of industrial space at...
Michigan Statemichigan.gov

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Works with Industry Stakeholders to Keep Michigan's Children Safe

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Works with Industry Stakeholders to Keep Michigan's Children Safe. Media Contact: LARA Communications (517-335-LARA (5272)) August 2, 2021 - Today, the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) issued an advisory bulletin with the objective of helping protect children in Michigan from accidentally ingesting edible marijuana-infused products. The advisory bulletin was developed in conjunction with marijuana industry stakeholders and provides applicants, licensees, and the public with written and pictorial guidance regarding marijuana-infused edible packaging and products.
BusinessNBC4 Columbus

Scotts Miracle-Gro to invest in cannabis industry through Canadian firm

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. is lending $150 million to a Canadian firm that invests in the U.S. cannabis industry. The $150 million, six-year convertible note almost doubles the available funds to invest by Toronto RIV Capital. The Marysville lawn and garden supplier created a subsidiary, Hawthorne Collective, to make the investment.
Financial ReportsHartford Business

Cannabis company Green Thumb Industries reports $22M in 2Q profits

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), which owns one of four legal cannabis cultivation facilities in Connecticut — Advanced Grow Labs in West Haven — reported $22 million in second-quarter profits, as revenue grew 85% from 2020's 2Q. Chicago-based GTI, which operates in 14 states, including Advanced Grow Labs and three medical...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Surfside Raises $4M for its End-to-End Marketing Platform for the Cannabis Industry

Cannabis sales eclipsed $17B in 2020, setting a new record for annual sales and the economic impact of the marijuana industry is expected to surpass $92B in 2021. CAGR for annual sales is estimated to be at least 20%+ by most estimated until 2030 with more and more jurisdictions, including New York, moving towards legalization. Sophisticated specialized services to cater to the needs of cannabis brands and businesses are emerging to address this nascent but ballooning market. Surfside is an end-to-end customer acquisition platform built specifically to address the needs of the cannabis industry. The company prioritizes the collection, use, and synthesis of first-party data to power its customer data platform and layers that data with its demand-side platform to power tailored campaigns across all devices. As a result of regulatory restrictions, cannabis businesses are not able to effectively leverage conventional advertising means and Surfside provides a packaged, unifying, and compliant solution to build and scale demand generation. The company now has over 1,000 dispensaries and over 100 brands using the platform.
Retaildallassun.com

MCOA Announces Shift in Business Strategy As It Launches Into Legalized Cannabis THC Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced a strategic shift in its business strategy as it enters into the Legalized Cannabis THC Industry. This move is reflected by potential acquisitions as well as recently acquired MCOA asset, cDistro, distributor of CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.
