A stroke of luck

Commentary: Throughout my career, I have had many coincidences that make me think that we live in a small world. One of the most interesting occurred when I was the Director of New Mexico’s Commercial and Tourism Office in Mexico City. When I arrived, I made the rounds to different Mexican federal agencies, presenting myself and my state. In this respect, I scheduled a meeting with a high-ranking official (I will refer to him as “TM”) in Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Relations.