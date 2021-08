The job is almost done for Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens after signing Dennis Schroder for the $5.9 million taxpayer MLE last night. Entering free agency with a need at the 1 after dumping Kemba Walker’s contract on the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stevens got the best value possible on a 27-year-old point guard two seasons removed from averaging 19 points, four assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game on a 47/38/84 shooting slash.