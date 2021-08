Microsoft’s Surface Duo was an awesome idea with unfortunate execution. I can personally see the use for a dual-screen phone without the durability concerns of a flexible screen, but reviewers found the device to be too weak, too expensive, and too buggy at launch to be worth recommending to most people. But perhaps one of its biggest sins was the lack of a competitive camera. There was no camera on the outside of the device, and users were stuck using the middling 11MP selfie cam for all their photos.