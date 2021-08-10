Cancel
Dallas, TX

Small Grass Fire Sparked By ‘Something That Flew Off Power Line’ Extinguished In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 flew over the scene of a 2-alarm grass fire ignited by “something that came off of a power line,” according to firefighters. It burned for a short time during the evening traffic hour of August 10. The fire charred a small area of grass at I-20 and Mountain Creek Parkway before it was extinguished. ONCOR is investigating what sparked the blaze.

