Interview: Mike and the Moonpies Tell the Everyperson’s Story With New Album, ‘One to Grow On’

Pick up our cyan blue vinyl variant of Catbite's new album, limited to 100. Philly ska band Catbite formed in 2018 with former members of The Snails and vocalist/keyboardist Brittany Luna, a jazz-trained singer who caught a Snails show upon moving to Philly in the early 2010s and said to herself, "This is what I gotta do." At the same time Catbite was forming, Mike Sosinski of DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln was launching his new record label, Bad Time Records. Catbite and Bad Time took a chance on each other, and in 2019, Catbite put out their self-titled debut LP, the first new release that Bad Time had ever put out (following represses of older Kill Lincoln and We Are The Union albums). Bad Time continued to build its roster, signing some of the best newer ska and ska-punk bands in (and outside of) the U.S., and shining a much-needed light on the current DIY ska scene. By the time the media began catching on to ska's latest generation, both Bad Time Records and Catbite were at the forefront of it.