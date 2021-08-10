Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Big Thief Share New Singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Thief has returned with the release of two new songs. “Little Things” and “Sparrow” were recorded in late 2020 and produced by the band’s drummer James Krivchenia. He talked about the special energy that led to the first take of “Sparrow” becoming the official take saying, “We all just...

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Thief#Sparrow#Headphones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNME

Jorja Smith shares angry new break-up single ‘All Of This’

Jorja Smith has shared her new break-up single ‘All Of This’. The track, which is produced by DJ Guilty Beatz, is an upbeat track despite featuring bitter lyrics which sees the singer spit: “Where did your fate go? Was I just to fall on my own?/ If this room was full of lies, is that how you fooled me with love?/ I see how you changed me, I know what you said/ It don’t make me hate you/ I wish that it did“. You can listen to it below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Hank May Shares New Single “Patsy DeKline”

Rising singer/songwriter and producer Hank May spent most of his 20s in New York City, stuck in a series of frustrating starts and stops as he split his time between writing music and working at the DIY venue Palisades. Following the passing of a close friend and a bout with draining artistic stagnation, May moved back to his family’s L.A. home. There, isolated inside his childhood practice room, he crafted the songs that make up his debut album, One More Taste of the Good Stuff.
MusicMetalSucks

Full of Hell Announce New Album, Share First Single

The ever-prolific Full of Hell have announced that they’ll release a new album, Garden of Burning Apparitions, on October 1 via Relapse. The first single, “Industrial Messiah Complex,” is ninety seconds of pure STAY THE FUCK AWAY FROM ME vibes in deathgrind form, which is precisely what you want from this band. A herd of charging rhinos are both more inviting and less violent.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Said The Whale share intimate new single “99 to the Moon”

Following on the heels of successful singles “Honey Lungs,” “Everything She Touches is Gold to Me” and “Show Me Everything,” Vancouver indie act Said The Whale are now sharing “99 to the Moon” with listeners. The band has also announced that their seventh full-length album, Dandelion, will be released on October 22, 2021.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Lindsay Jarman Shares New Single “The Gallery”

Atlanta singer/songwriter Lindsay Jarman is sharing her debut album, The Gallery, later this month. Combining Laurel Canyon studio craftsmanship with warm jazz-tinged arrangements, Jarman exhibits a candid beauty that came from laying pain open to the world. As she explains, “There were extremely painful moments of my life that I...
Musicdjmag.com

Kedr Livanskiy announces new album, ‘Liminal Soul’, shares single: WATCH

Kedr Livanskiy has announced a new album, ‘Liminal Soul’, and shared the single 'Stars Light Up', taken from the forthcoming LP which arrives on 1st October via 2MR. The Russian artist has also unveiled a video to support the track, directed by Moscow's Sergey Kostromin. "White-hipped roof vaults - antique...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Lila Iké Shares Powerful New Single "Batty Rider Shorts"

Lila Iké has been one of the most promising acts in the UK in the past few years. Though a collection of singles propelled her towards widespread acclaim, it was the release of her 2020 project The ExPerience that earned her nominations at the MOBOs and positions of several year-end lists.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

School of X shares wonderful, infectious new single 'Race For Caress'

Rasmus Littauer (aka School of X) is here to remedy your midweek slump with his addictive new single "Race For Caress." The wonderful, infectious new track is arriving today, premiering on Variance. It follows a change of pace for the artist, who recently shared his song "Feel of It," an upbeat anthem which comes ahead of the singer's sophomore album Dancing Through The Void, out Sept. 24.
Portland, ORPaste Magazine

Alien Boy Share Passionate New Single, "Dear Nora"

Portland, Oregon, rockers Alien Boy have shared the latest single ahead of their forthcoming album Don’t Know What I Am, coming Aug. 20 on Get Better Records. “Dear Nora” is our third and final preview of the record, following “The Way I Feel” and “Nothing’s Enough.”. “Dear Nora” finds Alien...
Rock MusicPaste Magazine

Wet Announce New Album Letter Blue, Share Single "Larabar"

Brooklyn-based indie-pop outfit Wet have made a few changes since their last album Still Run. Today (Aug. 4), the band announced their third album, Letter Blue, out Oct. 22 via AWAL. It marks the band’s return to releasing through an independent label after being signed to Columbia Records for their first two full-lengths. Founding guitarist Marty Sulkow has also returned for Letter Blue, four years after leaving the band due to conflicts over artistic direction.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

GLOK Shares Video for New Single “Closer”

Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a video for his new song “Closer.” It is the latest release from his upcoming album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, which will be out on October 1 via Bytes. Watch the Jean de Oliviera-directed video below.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

black midi Share New Single “Cruising”

Black midi have shared a new single titled “Cruising,” a song which was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese CD edition of the band’s most recent album Cavalcade. Listen below. Cavalcade came out in May of this year and featured the singles “John L,” “Slow,” (which...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Queen’s Pleasure Share New Single “How It Feels”

Dutch garage rock outfit Queen’s Pleasure has been making waves in Europe with their fuzzy psychedelic blend of garage and indie rock. They debuted earlier this year with their first EP, Panic From Dublin. Now they’re gearing up to share their debut album, Words To Live By, Suits To Die In later this fall. The band has already shared “Empty Occasion,” their first single from the record, and now return with their latest release, “How It Feels,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicpopwrapped.com

Bellatrix Shares Her New Single “iPhone”

Since first making her mark on the music scene, Bellatrix has shared the stage with artists including Jarvis Cocker and Imogen Heap. She’s also been championed by the likes of Wonderland, Earmilk and 1883, and it’s not hard to see, hear or understand why. She’s an artist who has a gift for, and finds comfort and solace, in writing songs that reflect her life and her experiences. There’s a painful sort of undertone to her music, as is often the case with tracks that address life’s difficulties and challenges – Bellatrix opens up about being in an abusive relationship through her songs, including new single “iPhone” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere – but there’s also something incredibly uplifting about them too.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Nation of Language Share Video for New Single “This Fractured Mind”

Brooklyn-based synth-pop trio Nation of Language have shared a video for their new single “This Fractured Mind.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming sophomore album A Way Forward, which is due out on November 5. Watch the James Thomson-directed video below. Songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney speaks regarding the new...
Musicearmilk.com

The China Blue shares new moving single "SiLENCE"

The China Blue has done it again. Delivering another classic indie song that demands listeners to sing it aloud with no regard for anyone around them. Oozing with creativity, his newest single "SiLENCE" is a deeply personal indie jam that combines vocal layering and smooth guitar riffs to create a summer-themed hit.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Don Broco shares enlightening new single 'One True Prince'

U.K. rockers Don Broco are kicking off the weekend with their new song "One True Prince." The enlightening new track is a preview of the band's upcoming album Amazing Things, which they've confirmed will arrive Sept. 17 via Sharptone Records. The song is accompanied by an incredible video which shows the band performing while surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy