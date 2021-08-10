Big Thief Share New Singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

Since first making her mark on the music scene, Bellatrix has shared the stage with artists including Jarvis Cocker and Imogen Heap. She’s also been championed by the likes of Wonderland, Earmilk and 1883, and it’s not hard to see, hear or understand why. She’s an artist who has a gift for, and finds comfort and solace, in writing songs that reflect her life and her experiences. There’s a painful sort of undertone to her music, as is often the case with tracks that address life’s difficulties and challenges – Bellatrix opens up about being in an abusive relationship through her songs, including new single “iPhone” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere – but there’s also something incredibly uplifting about them too.