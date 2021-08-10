Face Coverings Are Now Required in Municipal Buildings, Regardless of Vaccination Status, Effective Aug. 11th

Report by Paula Antolini, August 10, 2021, 6:56PM EDT. FACE COVERINGS ARE NOW REQUIRED IN MUNICIPAL BUILDINGS. Unfortunately, the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant has accelerated in Connecticut and in our area. According to the latest medical and epidemiological research, it can be spread as easily as the common cold and is infecting a greater proportion of young people, including children than the earlier strain. Although vaccinations remain highly effective at preventing serious symptoms, it is still possible for vaccinated people to catch and spread the virus. Unvaccinated people are particularly vulnerable. At present over 95% of new hospitalizations and fatalities due to the disease are among unvaccinated people. As a consequence of these factors, it will again be necessary to enforce a mask policy in all public buildings in accordance with the most recent CDC recommendations.