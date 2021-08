Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday morning. We'll have another update for you on Sunday. It's a big day for the millions of people in Wales - most coronavirus lockdown rules are being scrapped from today. Nightclubs can reopen, there are no limits on the number of people who can meet indoors and people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that it's not a "free-for-all," though, and face masks will still be required in most public indoor places but not pubs, restaurants or schools. We've got a guide to what's changing here. Nightclub fans were especially excited to have their first night out in 18 months: