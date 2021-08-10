Former El Paso Police Officer Admits Helping Stepfather Distribute Cocaine
A former El Paso police officer is pleading guilty to using her position to assist her stepfather’s drug operation. Officials say 24-year-old Monica Garza would run license plates to alert her stepfather of any undercover police vehicles nearby. The stepfather, Fred Saenz, was arrested last year for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine. Garza is facing up to twenty years in prison.kool1045fm.com
