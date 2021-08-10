U.S. Education Secretary Visits Lehigh Community School Donegan Elementary
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Donegan Elementary School Tuesday to promote key provisions within President Joe Biden’s education agenda. Cardona, joined by U.S. Rep. Susan Wild and Donegan Principal Erin Martin Medina, began his day in Bethlehem by touring the South Side elementary school. Lehigh interim President Nathan Urban and Carolina Hernandez, director of the Lehigh Community Service Office, were on hand representing the university.www2.lehigh.edu
