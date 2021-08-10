Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

2 in Custody After Fire at Home Previously Suspected of Stashing Migrants

By lroybal
kool1045fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are in custody in connection to a house fire early yesterday morning. Crews were sent to the 5700 block of Marie Tobin Drive, where officials say the blaze severely damaged the home and several nearby vehicles. Authorities said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, but KTSM reports it was recently suspected to be a migrant stash house. Neighbors told the station several alleged illegal immigrants were arrested at the house last week. Police said the two suspects in the fire are U.S. citizens, but their identities have not been released.

kool1045fm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Stash House#House Fire#Ktsm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Spring, TXspringhappenings.com

Shoplifting Suspect Dead, Two Others in Custody After Shootout with Constables at Spring Walmart

Spring, Texas – A shoplifting suspect is dead after opening fire on responding Precinct 4 Deputy Constables outside a Spring area Walmart late Sunday. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the Walmart at 21150 Kuykendahl Road around 10:30 PM Sunday evening after receiving reports of shoplifting. A 911 caller reported known shoplifters were in the store attempting to steal merchandise.
Forest City, NCwspa.com

Suspect in custody after officer shot in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after an officer was shot Monday morning in Forest City. According to Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy, officers were called to Hill Street around 8:30 a.m. for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed. LeRoy said officers found 20-year-old...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Suspects in custody after South City shooting injures 2 kids, man

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two kids were injured during a shooting in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood Monday. According to police, two children, ages 9 and 5, and a man were injured when shots were fired in the 5200 block of Alabama shortly after 12 p.m. The man told police he walked out his front door and was immediately confronted by two men who were both armed with guns. The suspects started firing at the 41-year-old and he ran back into his home.
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Derenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect barricaded on Derenne Avenue Friday has been taken into custody, police confirm. Early Friday evening, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 2200 block of Derenne Avenue, along with SWAT and partner agencies. Authorities blocked off surrounding streets as they attempted to reach...
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Suspect taken into custody following standoff at North Branch mobile home

A standoff at a North Branch Mobile Home Park late on Friday, Aug. 6 and dragging into the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 7 concluded with one suspect being taken into custody. According to a press release from the North Branch Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, North Branch department...
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Suspect in custody after leading LAPD on chase across West LA

LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase across the West Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the scene when a suspect was driving a possible stolen gray Infinity G35 at slow rates of speed. The suspect eventually stopped and surrendered to...
Newberry County, SCWIS-TV

Suspect in custody after high speed chase in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies brought a suspect into custody after a high-speed car chase in Newberry County. The suspect, Maddox Bradford, of Georgia, drove away from deputies after they engaged his car when deeming it suspicious, deputies said. Deputies say Bradford drove into a field and fled on foot...
Hartford, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

4 people in custody after shots fired in Hartford | By Chief Scott MacFarlan

Thanks to August 11, 221 – Hartford, WI – On August 11, 2021, at approximately 2:14 p.m. the Hartford Police Department was contacted by employees working at Menasha Packaging who reported hearing people arguing, and subsequent gunshots, in the area of Airport Dr. behind the business. Officers responded to the...
Jefferson County, TNWATE

Carjacking suspect in custody

The carjacking suspect authorities had been searching for since last week was taken into custody early Monday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
Oklahoma City, OKKOCO

Suspect in custody after towing incident at OKC apartment complex leads to shots fired, police chase

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officers took a man into custody after an incident Monday morning at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City that led to a pursuit and a fiery crash. Police told KOCO 5 that a security guard tried to get a vehicle towed at an apartment complex near Interstate 240 and Pennsylvania Avenue. The car's owner got mad and rammed the tow truck while the operator was still inside, police said.
Rome, NYRomesentinel.com

Arson suspected in fire at vacant home

A vacant house fire on West Willett Street very early Sunday morning is suspected arson after city fire officials said kerosene was poured on a pile of personal items. Rome Police are investigating. No arrests have been made so far. Fire Chief Thomas Iacovissi said a neighbor spotted the fire...
Orofino, IDKLEWTV

Multiple shots fired at Orofino motel suspect taken into custody

OROFINO, ID — It was a busy weekend for law enforcement. Friday evening Orofino Police were dispatched to the Riverside Motel after reported gun shots being fired. The reporting party stating two men were involved in a dispute in the motel parking lot, and shots had been fired. According to...
Lubbock, TXKCBD

2 in custody after shots fired call leads to foot pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An active foot pursuit is underway near 66th Street and University Avenue Saturday morning. According to Lubbock Police, around 9 a.m. police attempted to make a traffic stop near 66th Street and University Avenue. Multiple people were in the vehicle. The suspects fled shortly after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy