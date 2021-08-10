Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook eager to help LeBron in Lakers homecoming

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook is realizing a childhood dream by coming home to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook grew up in the Los Angeles area and skipped school to attend the Lakers' championship parades as a kid. The 2017 NBA MVP is ready to help the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook expects to find a comfortable complementary role alongside James in a pairing that seems potentially difficult. Both players excel with the ball in their hands frequently, but Westbrook says his greatest goal every season is figuring out how to make his teammates better.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
Posted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers, Kings Reportedly Close To Buddy Hield Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing a significant deal with the Sacramento Kings that centers around Buddy Hield. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi is reporting that Los Angeles could trade Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell in exchange for Hield. This is only possible because Harrell has accepted his player option for the 2021-22 season.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Considering Notable Roster Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers have been making a lot of moves for veteran talents this offseason. But according to one report, they could be adding an especially notable one. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding point guard Isaiah Thomas to their ranks. The two-time All-Star point guard spent the 2020-21 season mostly out of the NBA.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ comeback bid amid Lakers free agency rumors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is in full support of Isaiah Thomas, who is attempting an NBA comeback after being in and out of the league for the past four years. Thomas has struggled to find a consistent home since being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017. Since then, he has played for the Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and New Orleans Pelicans—albeit sparingly.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kawhi Leonard declined Russell Westbrook’s offer to team up in LA

Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook now play for the two rival LA teams, but they apparently could have just as easily ended up on the same side. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this week that Westbrook made a call to Leonard during the summer of 2019 about teaming up in Los Angeles. Westbrook had a desire to return home to Los Angeles that year, following the recent births of his twin girls. Leonard, however, declined Westbrook’s offer and instead called Westbrook’s then-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Paul George, who would end up as his running mate on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA News: How Former Laker Dennis Schroder Tanked His Value This Offseason

When the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, many attributed the Suns’ victory to the then-defending champions as luck due to a groin injury sustained by Anthony Davis and a nagging ankle injury for LeBron James. But it can also...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith freaks out after Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony

Stephen A. Smith was over the moon about Carmelo Anthony joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Upon hearing Carmelo Anthony signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recorded a video to celebrate the notable free-agency transaction. Though Smith is a New York Knicks fan above all else, he...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 bargain-bin free agents the Lakers can still sign to help LeBron

The Lakers have already made a few big splashes this offseason, but what under-the-radar additions could make sense for their rotation?. The Los Angeles Lakers have made some major pickups over the past few weeks. Acquiring Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony made for great dialogue, but those are only two of what will be an entirely revamped roster from what we saw last season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy