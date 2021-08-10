Cancel
Mack shoots 64 to win decisively at APGA Tour Championship

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Willie Mack III has won the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship. He had three early birdies to pull away and closed with a 64 at the TPC Sugarloaf. The victory is worth $27,500 to Mack. He earned $10,000 for the victory, along with $17,500 for the Lexus Cup Points title and player of the year. It caps a memorable seven months for Mack. He received sponsor exemptions to two PGA Tour events on the West Coast Swing. He's made the cut in his last two PGA Tour starts at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Deere Classic#Rocket Mortgage Classic#Deere
