Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers

By Caitlin McFall
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief health adviser to the White House Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday he supports vaccine mandates for all teachers to better protect children from contracting the coronavirus. "I'm going to upset some people on this, but I think we should," Fauci said during a MSNBC interview in answer to a...

