Ceremony of Remembrance and Candlelight Vigil to be Held to Commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 26 in Rockville. The public is invited to attend a Ceremony of Remembrance and candlelight vigil on Thursday, Aug. 26. to memorialize lives lost to overdose or substance use. The ceremony, hosted this year by NBC4 news anchor Doreen Gentzler, commemorates International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event, and is aimed at raising awareness of overdose and reducing the stigma of drug related deaths. Other participants include Congressman Jamie Raskin and State Delegate Kirill Reznick. Songs related to loss and hope will be performed by local musician Tom Blood, accompanied by bass guitarist Chris Marsh.