Olympic players along with Thorns – current and past – headline star-studded rosters for 2021 Women's International Champions Cup

On Monday evening in Kashima, Japan (1 a.m Sunday night/Monday morning Pacific time), the US Women's National Team will face Canada in a semifinal game, for the chance to face either Sweden or Australia in the gold medal match on August 6 (or 7 p.m. August 5, Pacific time). It's a repeat of a 2012 Olympic semifinal between the same teams—and many of the same players—that's considered one of the most intense matchups of all time. The 122-minute overtime 4–3 win for the US was a nailbiter for American fans, and a heartbreaker for Canadians.