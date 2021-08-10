Olympic players along with Thorns – current and past – headline star-studded rosters for 2021 Women's International Champions Cup
Fresh off guiding Canada to its first-ever gold medal in women's soccer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Christine Sinclair, Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt return to action for their respective club teams as part of the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup (WICC) presented by Budweiser from August 18-21 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.www.timbers.com
