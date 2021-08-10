In-person gamblers lifting U.S. casino market to its best year

UNITED STATES—If you’ve ever driven to Vegas or flown to Monaco to primarily visit their world-class casinos, you’ve participated in what’s known as casino tourism. Over the last few decades, casino tourism has become a big thing. Tourists who enjoy playing games love visiting casino resorts and gambling destinations around the world, such as Macau, Monte Carlo, and Las Vegas. While casinos are the main pull, tourists also love exploring the localities and nearby attractions. And more and more vacationers who enjoy playing casino games are booking into casino resorts, where they can enjoy everything any vacationer would expect in addition to some of the finest gambling facilities around. Casino tourism isn’t only great for tourists who enjoy playing games and placing bets, it’s also very beneficial to the local communities in several ways.