US-based WordPress ecommerce plugin WooCommerce has expanded its payment services across four new countries in Europe: Spain, Italy, France, and Germany. Businesses in Spain, Italy, France and Germany will now have access to WooCommerce's solution, which allows users to manage payments directly from their store's dashboard. The company has also added multi-currency support, which lets customers shop in any of the 135 currencies WooCommerce supports. Previously, merchants were required to use a plugin to add further currencies.