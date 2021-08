TOWSON, Md. WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been convicted for his role in a Baltimore County crime spree dating back to November 2019, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Kiray Corey Walker was convicted of one count of armed carjacking, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery and one count of use of a firearm in a violent crime. According to prosecutors, a man was leaving a gas station in Lansdowne around 5 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 14, 2019, when another vehicle cut him off and a masked man came out with a...