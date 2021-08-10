Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Pizza Hut Is Finally Unleashing Plant-Based Pepperoni

By Dustin Nelson
Thrillist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant-based meat substitutes on pizza have been trickling out much slower than plant-based burgers and even plant-based chicken options at quick-service restaurants. Burgers and sandwiches have become almost standard. Plant-based pizza toppings are available at local restaurants and smaller chains but have only had small, limited runs at the major pizza chains.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Hut#Pizza Toppings#Pizzeria#Food Drink#Beyond Meat#Field Roast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

America's Second-Biggest Burger Chain Plans to Open 700 New Locations

Which major nation burger chain serves beloved square-shaped burgers and is about to embark on a major international expansion? Wendy's, of course! After announcing its footprint will expand by a whopping 1,200 new locations by 2025, Wendy's execs recently revealed that some 700 locations are slated to open in the form of ghost kitchens.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

41% Think This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Meat

There are hundreds of places you could turn to when you're looking to grab a quick meal, but not every day calls for a greasy burger and fries. If you're yearning to chow down on something a bit fresher during your next lunch break, perhaps you could join in with the other 300 million Americans every day, per History, who turn to a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese, and veggies in order to quell hunger.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Is Rumored to Be Bringing Back This Super Popular Menu Item

While McDonald's seems to be increasingly focused on developing new, headline-grabbing menu items (most notably, its celeb collab meals) the fast-food giant is also scoring points by bringing back old fan favorites. In a move reminiscent of Wendy's viral Spicy Chicken Nuggets moment, McDonald's delighted fans earlier this year by restoring the popular Hi-C drink to menus nationwide. And now, there is speculation that another major comeback could be on the horizon.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsVanity Fair

Restaurant That Probably Spits in People’s Food Says It’ll Only Serve Unvaccinated Customers

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths once again surge thanks to the delta variant, a number of restaurants across the country have announced that they’ll be requiring proof of vaccination for patrons who want to take advantage of indoor facilities. “Our indoor dining space is available for fully vaccinated guests only. Please bring proof of vaccination when you come,” reads a message on the website of Brooklyn restaurant Hart’s, notes Insider, adding that unvaccinated people can eat outside. “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,“ Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, which owns Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, told CNBC on Thursday. “And I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.” All of which seems reasonable! Good for society, even!
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Is Facing This Major Shortage That Could Affect Your Next Order

Fast-food megabrands haven't been exempt from the national shortages of ingredients, as the country grapples with post-pandemic supply chain issues. Starbucks has had to temporarily retire as many as 25 menu items in June, thanks to the spotty availability of several flavored syrups and types of tea bags. And Taco Bell's ongoing shortage of chicken, beef, tortillas, and hot sauce is a well-known issue nationwide.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Taco Bell Chalupa: What To Know Before Ordering

Chalupas have a long history as a traditional Mexican dish. But they've also been a crave-worthy staple for Tex-Mex lovers for at least the past 20-some years, ever since Taco Bell added them to the menu in 1999 and made them nationally famous more than 30 years since the chain was founded in 1962 (per the official website).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Saweetie McDonald’s meal?

2021 is the year of celebrity McDonald's collaborations. Saweetie joins the list of many celebrities who have partnered with the fast food chain in creating unique meals. Saweetie's meal comes with many of McDonald's signature items. Her meal will include:. A Big Mac. 4-Piece Chicken McNuggets. Medium World Famous Fries.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Taco Bell is testing a brand new $7 Cravings Box

If you are a fan of Taco Bell, then odds are you are a fan of their $5 Craving Box. And really who isn’t? There are few things better in the world of fast food then dropping a fiver on the counter and getting a box filled with Taco Bell goodness.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Employee Video Shows How KFC Pot Pies Are Really Made

Kentucky Fried Chicken may have been known for its buckets of fried chicken ever since opening its first franchise location in 1952. But since it began selling pot pies in 1995 (via the Los Angeles Times), they have arguably become just as much of a staple on the menu. Originally introduced as a limited edition item in a select part of the country, KFC's pot pies didn't sound destined to take off all that significantly (via Fast Food Menu Prices). However, the fast food chain decided to officially add them to its regular menu. In 2012, HuffPost reported that pot pies were made available in all the KFC locations across the U.S. Since then, they have become one of KFC's most popular items.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Sad Reason This Almost 50-Year-Old Chick-Fil-A Is About To Close

When it comes to fast-food chains, Chick-fil-A reigns supreme. And we're not the only ones who think so. For the year 2019-2020, Chick-fil-A was named the No.1 restaurant brand in the industry for the sixth consecutive year, based on order accuracy, food quality, speed of service, and mobile app reliability (via Forbes).
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Bagel to Order at Panera Bread, Dietitian Says

Ooh, that feeling of anticipation when you're browsing Panera's bagel baskets to decide which pick you're in the mood for. But, if you're like a lot of bagel lovers, you know "bagel" is synonymous with "serious carbs." We're here to help: After Panera Bread's announcement last week that their company is about to go bigger, we teamed with a dietitian to research the Panera bagels (and cream cheese choices!) that are safe bets, if you're being mindful of your weight and health… as well as the one Panera bagel you should probably save for super-special occasions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy