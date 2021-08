Hickory Loop Dr

Fabulous 3 bed 1.5 Del Ray duplex on a quiet and friendly street! Enter into the bright and airy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring that flows easily into dining room and kitchen. The beautifully remodeled kitchen features crisp white cabinetry - including great pantry space, carrara backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy great prep space and storage in the large peninsula island. A door from the kitchen leads you to a private screened patio - great for sipping morning coffee or working from home on crisp fall days! The patio overlooks a large yard (don't miss the grapes growing along the fence line!). Head upstairs, and you'll find three bedrooms - all with hardwood flooring - and a full bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room and loads of storage - the half bath could easily be expanded into a full bathroom. Egress from the storage/utility area leads to the rear yard. Park your car in the extra long driveway and walk to the metro, shops and restaurants in Del Ray. Close to Old Town and DC, you don't want to miss this Del Ray beauty- Welcome Home!