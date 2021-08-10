5102 Elmer Avenue
Welcome Home...This centrally located townhome is walking distance to Pimlico Racetrack, and Sinai Hospital.. it is also accessible to I83 downtown.... has been fully rehabbed and designed with your buyer in mind. The open floor plan has hardwood floors, kitchen is designed with the chef of the house in mind with all new stainless steel appliances. The fully finished lower level has a half bathroom ,The upper level has four full bedrooms with tons of space. Basement is not finish ready soon still under construction but will be a finished open layout with laundry closet, mechanical closet and full bathroom.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
