5102 Elmer Avenue

Bursting with style and contemporary appeal, this multilevel home offers a sleek and modern haven for those who prefer the finer things in life. The layout is open-plan and spacious with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a room for every mood and occasion. A flight of wood stairs leads to the eat-in kitchen where the avid chef is treated to a suite of upgraded stainless steel appliances, stone surfaces and plenty of storage space to include pantry. A server window opens into the elevated dining room and family room where hardwood flooring flows underfoot and there is a stone feature wall. A slider door opens to allow plenty of fresh air to fill the room as you take in the leafy outlook beyond. Three light-filled bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths are all located upstairs. The two secondary bedrooms both have closets while the primary suite enjoys a walk-in closet with custom storage and a luxe ensuite. To ensure complete comfort, the upper level boasts brand new carpet throughout. Downstairs, the large basement has been impeccably finished with a half bath, a laundry nook with a washer and dryer and bonus storage room. There is hardwood flooring and slider doors that open to the backyard. The list of extra features includes ceiling fans, custom lighting, a high-end front door, smart entry door lock and ceiling fans throughout. From the moment you step inside, it+GGs clear no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stylish abode. Extensive landscaping is on show in the front yard and there is an underground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking lush. The fenced backyard abuts a treed greenspace, promising added privacy and a beautiful outlook as you host friends from the comfort of the paved patio. A garage and a maintenance-free exterior are also on offer. This wonderful home is located close to everything you could need including shopping, dining, schools and parks. A host of main roadways are within easy reach for a quick commute and you are minutes from Downtown DC.