Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

5102 Elmer Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home...This centrally located townhome is walking distance to Pimlico Racetrack, and Sinai Hospital.. it is also accessible to I83 downtown.... has been fully rehabbed and designed with your buyer in mind. The open floor plan has hardwood floors, kitchen is designed with the chef of the house in mind with all new stainless steel appliances. The fully finished lower level has a half bathroom ,The upper level has four full bedrooms with tons of space. Basement is not finish ready soon still under construction but will be a finished open layout with laundry closet, mechanical closet and full bathroom.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimlico Racetrack#Sinai Hospital#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2846-2848 N. Holton St.

Riverwest 1-Bedroom + Den. Pet/Dog Friendly! - - 2 Beds. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) For more information, please text Dylan at 414-241-8931!. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. • No evictions filed in the last...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
Soccerarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7978 Vigne Court

Come visit this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath with additional Loft floor sun filled 2 car garage townhouse in desirable Reserve at Tysons Corner. Excellent condition and move-in ready! Awesome open-floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main living floor, entry floor, and stairwells. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, Upgraded 42+GG maple cabinets, granite countertops, island bar seating, large breakfast room which opens to a Juliette balcony. Upper level features luxury master suite w/oversized walk in closet and full bath, generous two bedrooms and full bath. Additional fourth floor loft with full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom, office, fitness room, family room, or flex room. Basement den that can be used for a home office or play space with half bath. Absolutely move in ready. Two entry ways to access garage with ample storage area along with 2 visitor passes, visitors can park right in front of the TH. Brick exterior, architectural shingles, composite deck and low lawn maintenance. Access to community fitness center, outdoor pool, dog park and County-run soccer field. Ideal location+GGMinutes away from I-495/I-95 as well as shopping and restaurants. Complimentary shuttle van service to the Dunn Loring Metro.
Florence, SCSCNow

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $524,900

Recently renovated 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home including a new roof, 2 new HVAC units, fresh paint throughout interior and refinished hardwood floors including in kitchen! New ceramic tile flooring in mudroom off of 2 car garage. Master bedroom on main level with double walk-in closets with built-ins. Bonus room upstairs, front and rear staircases with hardwood steps. Only home locate on cul-de-sac in Lazar Place Subdivision with in-ground pool and brick fencing. To help visualize this home’s floor plan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Almond

Bursting with style and contemporary appeal, this multilevel home offers a sleek and modern haven for those who prefer the finer things in life. The layout is open-plan and spacious with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a room for every mood and occasion. A flight of wood stairs leads to the eat-in kitchen where the avid chef is treated to a suite of upgraded stainless steel appliances, stone surfaces and plenty of storage space to include pantry. A server window opens into the elevated dining room and family room where hardwood flooring flows underfoot and there is a stone feature wall. A slider door opens to allow plenty of fresh air to fill the room as you take in the leafy outlook beyond. Three light-filled bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths are all located upstairs. The two secondary bedrooms both have closets while the primary suite enjoys a walk-in closet with custom storage and a luxe ensuite. To ensure complete comfort, the upper level boasts brand new carpet throughout. Downstairs, the large basement has been impeccably finished with a half bath, a laundry nook with a washer and dryer and bonus storage room. There is hardwood flooring and slider doors that open to the backyard. The list of extra features includes ceiling fans, custom lighting, a high-end front door, smart entry door lock and ceiling fans throughout. From the moment you step inside, it+GGs clear no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stylish abode. Extensive landscaping is on show in the front yard and there is an underground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking lush. The fenced backyard abuts a treed greenspace, promising added privacy and a beautiful outlook as you host friends from the comfort of the paved patio. A garage and a maintenance-free exterior are also on offer. This wonderful home is located close to everything you could need including shopping, dining, schools and parks. A host of main roadways are within easy reach for a quick commute and you are minutes from Downtown DC.
MLScheyennehomestore.com

603 Rodeo Ave

Looking for Western Hills: Central Triad? Here it is - a 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage updated home with a large fenced yard. Live large in the remodeled kitchen, formal dining room, and inviting living room with a stacked rock fireplace. The walk-out basement is home to an ample family room, huge pantry & storage room. See it today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

435 N Armour St

This sunny home in the Rockwood neighborhood has been meticulously cared for. Step into the spacious foyer and you will know that you are home. The formal living room featuring lovely windows with plantation shutters, crown molding and lush carpet is a peaceful retreat. A formal dining room is large enough to entertain a group or perfect for a home office. The hearth room features fireplace with brick surround and built-in bookshelves, wood floors, a beautiful view of the back yard, plenty of sunshine, and new French doors that give access to the patio and landscaped backyard. The fully applianced kitchen and attached dining space let you visit with guests or help the kids with homework while preparing meals. The large primary suite features twin closets and an en suite. Two additional bedrooms are ample in size and boast double closets for lots of storage space. Downstairs, find a family room that is big enough for the whole family! You can easily arrange a tv area on one end and a bar or game table on the other. There is a bonus room for crafts or a playroom and a storage room big enough to keep the home organizer happy. This charming ranch in an ideal location will sell fast!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-C Golden Eagle Place

View the 3D tour and don't wait to schedule your showing! Move in Ready - 3 Level Townhouse features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and plenty of space! This lovely home includes a large family room with 1/2 bath, spacious, open kitchen with island and large eating area. Spacious deck off the kitchen for BBQ's or just relaxing after a long day, with stairs leading to fully fenced backyard. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath in hall and in primary bedroom. The fully finished basement offers another room to be used as bedroom, office, library, etc. Full size washer & dryer in basement. Home is conveniently located near National Harbor, DC & VA! Commuter lot close by as well as endless shopping, dining and entertainment. Sold As Is but in great condition!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1356 Constitution Avenue NE

FASTIDIOUS FEDERAL WITH FANTASTIC NEW FEATURES - 1 block from Lincoln Park or Maury Elementary! Central cross-cut staircase, original varied-width heart pine floors and exposed brick. Stunning new kitchen and baths of impeccable design and build must be experienced - every detail thoughtfully crafted! Front bedroom features soaring vaulted ceiling, sun-dappled views of that majestic elm canopy out front, and bonus loft storage and library ladder. Middle BR with French doors, perfect as home office or bedroom thanks to built-in murphy bed. Out back, pristine private patio and herb garden! Open SAT & SUN 2-4pm.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico, VA 23233

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
Stark County, OHFarm and Dairy

Brick Bungalow, antiques, furnishings, and misc.

Plain Twp. – Plain Local Schools – Meyers Lake Area – Stark Co., OH. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 4320 LAKE HEIGHTS RD. NW, CANTON, OH 44708 Directions: Take Whipple Ave. north of 12th St. to Lake Heights Rd. then east to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,900

No HOA! Wide open space with a spectacular view. Level 2.5 acres with a Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceiling and easy care flooring. Desirable, quality built sunroom with backyard access . Raised garden beds and a small fountain. Low maintenance landscape with attractive gravel within the privacy fenced backyard. Roof is only 1yr old and comes with a transferable warranty. The property perimeter is fenced as well. Horse set up with a corral, feed/tack storage and storage shed. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. Room to build a dream workshop or barn. Potential for a home based business.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14356 Uniform Drive

Beautiful, move-in-ready, 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom/2 half bathroom end unit townhome in Centre Ridge! Main level features hardwood floors, spacious living and dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, white cabinets, and granite countertops. Adjoining family room opens to deck. Hardwood floors on stairs leading to upper level and on upper level hallway. Upper level features primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and full bath, 2 generous bedrooms and full bath. Hardwood floors on staircase leading to lower level. Lower level features hardwood floors, recreation room with half bathroom and opens to private patio. UPDATES: Stainless steel 30+G- 4-Burner Dual Fuel Downdraft Slide-In Range (2021); New HVAC with Nest Thermostat, hardwood floors, painted banisters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen/living room (2016). Easy access to I-66 , Route 29, 7100 Hwy. Great location, neighborhood and community! Offers are due Monday 8/23/2021, 12PM EST. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer before the deadline.
Village, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8614 Welbeck Way

End unit town home in North Village Homes, 2 level with fully fenced yard, 2 bedroom in upper level with 1 full bath, main level living room combo with dining area, half bath with washer dryer space, kitchen with plenty of space. walking distance to all amenities, bus stop off of snoufferschool road, Goshen shopping center 2 minutes away, very close to everything. perfect for first time home buyers.Great value, it will not last.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 W All Saints

Tons of potential with this four unit property in Historic Downtown Frederick. Close to Carroll Creek, restaurants, shopping & MARC Train. Currently divided into four units. Three "units" rented as bedroom only with one shared full bathroom at approximately $1,410/month on a month to month basis ($450-480/bedroom/month). Larger two bedroom apartment with one full bathroom, living room and kitchen rented month to month for approximately $1,050/month. Definitely room for investors to increase current rental rates. Landlord pays water for all four units, and electric & cable/internet for the three rented rooms. Property allows for various possibilities to restore back to a single family unit, convert the three rented rooms to another apartment, take advantage of the DB zoning for businesses, or continue to rent as is. Sold strictly "As-Is". All showings, questions and information through the Owner only. Open houses 8/28 & 8/29 from 10am-2pm.
Accokeek, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Baileys Pond Road

Stunning home in The Preserve at Piscataway just hit the market in Accokeek! This lovely spacious brick front town home with 2 car garage features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a half bath plus ruff in for an additional bath. The main level feature a family room, laundry room containing a front loading washer & dryer, half bath ruff in. The kitchen features beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, plantation custom blinds, gas cook top, and built in wall oven and microwave . The balcony just outside the kitchen is perfect for cooking out or relaxing. Family room features crown molding and new lighting. The master bedroom features a walk-up to a loft and walk in closet and an additional custom closet! The master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity and recess lighting in the shower. Enjoy a stroll in the courtyard or one of the many amenities The Preserve at Piscataway offers including a community swimming pool, club house, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and walking trails. As well, this home is just minutes from shopping, major routes & schools.
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3628 Esther Place

Lovely opportunity to own this Townhouse located in Baltimore City! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms, - bathroom on every level, updated kitchen, recessed lighting and more!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

20912 Jo Marie Way

Completely Move-in-Ready 3 level townhome! New Roof was installed March 2021 and new HVAC in 2020! Great end-unit with loads of nice features including bamboo laminate flooring through-out main level, kitchen with HUGE breakfast bar and tons of cabinetry plus separate dining area with slider leading to back deck and fenced yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. All new paint through-out as well as all new carpet and bathroom flooring. Huge unfinished basement offers tons of storage and space to grow in. All this plus 2 sheds too! This is an excellent opportunity and sure to go fast!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8313 Bon Air Road

Adorable home on one of the neighborhood's quietest and most charming blocks. This 2 bedroom home has so much to offer a savvy buyer, including replaced windows, hardwood floors, a neutral decor and an opened up kitchen. The dining room has French doors that lead to a large rear deck -- perfect for outdoor entertaining. The lower level is fully waterproofed with a French drain and sump system and offers a finished, carpeted family room, storage and laundry with a door that leads to a sunny, beautiful backyard. An updated full bath completes the picture. Plenty of easy parking in a quiet neighborhood setting close to I-695 and so many Towson and Parkville shopping and dining amenities.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2792 Brier Pond Circle

Exceptional updated home in a great location. All new flooring on 3 levels, new bathrooms with exceptional tile work. Fresh two tone paint. New kitchen with shaker cabinets, SS appliances and granite counter top. New garage door. Nice size deck. Ready to move in. Welcome Home!. Listing courtesy of Union...

Comments / 0

Community Policy