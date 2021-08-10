2719 Cox Neck Road
Close to everything this 3br/2.5 bath home is now available in Harbor View! Close to MD Rt 50, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, marinas, public boat landings, waterside restaurants, outlet shopping and more!New kitchen cabinets/granite countertops a few years ago, beautiful hardwood floors first floor, no-maintenance deck and fenced yard make this an easy home to just move into and relax!! Make your appointment today!!Note: last appraisal had square footage at 1349 which is higher than assessed number.
