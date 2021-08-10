Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

2719 Cox Neck Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to everything this 3br/2.5 bath home is now available in Harbor View! Close to MD Rt 50, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, marinas, public boat landings, waterside restaurants, outlet shopping and more!New kitchen cabinets/granite countertops a few years ago, beautiful hardwood floors first floor, no-maintenance deck and fenced yard make this an easy home to just move into and relax!! Make your appointment today!!Note: last appraisal had square footage at 1349 which is higher than assessed number.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Chaney Homes Llc#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Whorl Court

Don't miss this cozy townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac in New Haven woods. Home features a large living room, nice size kitchen, and spacious bedrooms with built-in closets and wall to wall carpet. The full basement can be use as storage or converted into more living space. Enjoy or have fun in the wide deck with great view of the rear yard.
Glen Burnie, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Buckingham Drive

Charming Rancher in Glen Burnie! NEW vinyl flooring throughout, NEW tile in the bathroom, NEW backsplash in the kitchen, Freshly painted throughout, recently replaced roof and more! Move in ready to be called home!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1356 Constitution Avenue NE

FASTIDIOUS FEDERAL WITH FANTASTIC NEW FEATURES - 1 block from Lincoln Park or Maury Elementary! Central cross-cut staircase, original varied-width heart pine floors and exposed brick. Stunning new kitchen and baths of impeccable design and build must be experienced - every detail thoughtfully crafted! Front bedroom features soaring vaulted ceiling, sun-dappled views of that majestic elm canopy out front, and bonus loft storage and library ladder. Middle BR with French doors, perfect as home office or bedroom thanks to built-in murphy bed. Out back, pristine private patio and herb garden! Open SAT & SUN 2-4pm.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12317 Jarrow Lane

Beautiful end unit with one car garage that backs to common area. This home is perfect for entertaining, or working from home. The lower level is light and bright, with easy access to garage or backyard. Main level has great flow. Bump-out for extra space and cozy gas fireplace with stone in family room, a large kitchen with stainless appliances (new fridge) and 42" cabinets, and the dining area has hardwood floors and a large bump-out and extra windows. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom has a walk in closet, ceiling fan, extra windows, and the primary bath has a jetted tub and dual sinks. The back and side yard is fenced, and the house has a HUGE deck across the back with a view of the common area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1312 Dorchester Avenue

Adorable Pocomoke City bungalow! You'll definitely want to check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow which is situated on a large fenced-in lot in Pocomoke City. This move-in ready home features a spacious living room, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and a laundry room. There is a walk-up attic which has been finished into a large bonus room, providing lots of additional living area or storage space. A shed in the backyard gives you even more storage. You'll love relaxing on the rear deck which overlooks the fenced-in backyard. Excellent for year-round living or investment property.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

208 Adams Avenue , 1/2

Fabulous 3 bed 1.5 Del Ray duplex on a quiet and friendly street! Enter into the bright and airy living room with beautiful hardwood flooring that flows easily into dining room and kitchen. The beautifully remodeled kitchen features crisp white cabinetry - including great pantry space, carrara backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy great prep space and storage in the large peninsula island. A door from the kitchen leads you to a private screened patio - great for sipping morning coffee or working from home on crisp fall days! The patio overlooks a large yard (don't miss the grapes growing along the fence line!). Head upstairs, and you'll find three bedrooms - all with hardwood flooring - and a full bathroom. The lower level features a recreation room and loads of storage - the half bath could easily be expanded into a full bathroom. Egress from the storage/utility area leads to the rear yard. Park your car in the extra long driveway and walk to the metro, shops and restaurants in Del Ray. Close to Old Town and DC, you don't want to miss this Del Ray beauty- Welcome Home!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Almond

Bursting with style and contemporary appeal, this multilevel home offers a sleek and modern haven for those who prefer the finer things in life. The layout is open-plan and spacious with three bedrooms, two full baths, two half baths and a room for every mood and occasion. A flight of wood stairs leads to the eat-in kitchen where the avid chef is treated to a suite of upgraded stainless steel appliances, stone surfaces and plenty of storage space to include pantry. A server window opens into the elevated dining room and family room where hardwood flooring flows underfoot and there is a stone feature wall. A slider door opens to allow plenty of fresh air to fill the room as you take in the leafy outlook beyond. Three light-filled bedrooms and two beautifully renovated baths are all located upstairs. The two secondary bedrooms both have closets while the primary suite enjoys a walk-in closet with custom storage and a luxe ensuite. To ensure complete comfort, the upper level boasts brand new carpet throughout. Downstairs, the large basement has been impeccably finished with a half bath, a laundry nook with a washer and dryer and bonus storage room. There is hardwood flooring and slider doors that open to the backyard. The list of extra features includes ceiling fans, custom lighting, a high-end front door, smart entry door lock and ceiling fans throughout. From the moment you step inside, it+GGs clear no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stylish abode. Extensive landscaping is on show in the front yard and there is an underground sprinkler system to keep the lawn looking lush. The fenced backyard abuts a treed greenspace, promising added privacy and a beautiful outlook as you host friends from the comfort of the paved patio. A garage and a maintenance-free exterior are also on offer. This wonderful home is located close to everything you could need including shopping, dining, schools and parks. A host of main roadways are within easy reach for a quick commute and you are minutes from Downtown DC.
Soccerarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7978 Vigne Court

Come visit this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath with additional Loft floor sun filled 2 car garage townhouse in desirable Reserve at Tysons Corner. Excellent condition and move-in ready! Awesome open-floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main living floor, entry floor, and stairwells. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, Upgraded 42+GG maple cabinets, granite countertops, island bar seating, large breakfast room which opens to a Juliette balcony. Upper level features luxury master suite w/oversized walk in closet and full bath, generous two bedrooms and full bath. Additional fourth floor loft with full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom, office, fitness room, family room, or flex room. Basement den that can be used for a home office or play space with half bath. Absolutely move in ready. Two entry ways to access garage with ample storage area along with 2 visitor passes, visitors can park right in front of the TH. Brick exterior, architectural shingles, composite deck and low lawn maintenance. Access to community fitness center, outdoor pool, dog park and County-run soccer field. Ideal location+GGMinutes away from I-495/I-95 as well as shopping and restaurants. Complimentary shuttle van service to the Dunn Loring Metro.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11325 Cedar Hill Ct, Henrico, VA 23233

You are going to LOVE this 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the sought-after Cedar Station Subdivision! This home, located in a quiet cul-de-sac features NEW PAINT throughout, TREX Decking, Hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS hardscape driveway, 2017 HVAC & MORE! Step through the beautiful Craftsman door to find your Formal Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Study/Office, Great Room & half bath on the 1st floor! The Eat-in Kitchen highlights Granite Countertops, Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry & Bay Window! Head into the Great Room which boasts a stunning CUSTOM Stone Fireplace, Built-ins w/granite top, wood beams & access to the multi-level back deck!! Head upstairs to the 2nd floor which showcases a spacious Primary bed w/walk in closet and en-suite bath featuring a vaulted ceiling, soaking tub, shower, dual vanities & Skylight! Down the hall, you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a full bath! All of this is located within minutes to Short Pump Mall, Innsbrook, Restaurants, Great Schools & I-295, 64 & Rte. 288! Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14356 Uniform Drive

Beautiful, move-in-ready, 3 bedroom/2 full bathroom/2 half bathroom end unit townhome in Centre Ridge! Main level features hardwood floors, spacious living and dining room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, white cabinets, and granite countertops. Adjoining family room opens to deck. Hardwood floors on stairs leading to upper level and on upper level hallway. Upper level features primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and full bath, 2 generous bedrooms and full bath. Hardwood floors on staircase leading to lower level. Lower level features hardwood floors, recreation room with half bathroom and opens to private patio. UPDATES: Stainless steel 30+G- 4-Burner Dual Fuel Downdraft Slide-In Range (2021); New HVAC with Nest Thermostat, hardwood floors, painted banisters, tile backsplash, recessed lighting in kitchen/living room (2016). Easy access to I-66 , Route 29, 7100 Hwy. Great location, neighborhood and community! Offers are due Monday 8/23/2021, 12PM EST. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer before the deadline.
Accokeek, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2408 Baileys Pond Road

Stunning home in The Preserve at Piscataway just hit the market in Accokeek! This lovely spacious brick front town home with 2 car garage features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a half bath plus ruff in for an additional bath. The main level feature a family room, laundry room containing a front loading washer & dryer, half bath ruff in. The kitchen features beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, plantation custom blinds, gas cook top, and built in wall oven and microwave . The balcony just outside the kitchen is perfect for cooking out or relaxing. Family room features crown molding and new lighting. The master bedroom features a walk-up to a loft and walk in closet and an additional custom closet! The master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity and recess lighting in the shower. Enjoy a stroll in the courtyard or one of the many amenities The Preserve at Piscataway offers including a community swimming pool, club house, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and walking trails. As well, this home is just minutes from shopping, major routes & schools.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1363 Nalley Terrace

Great Home in nice area close to Subways, shopping, etc. 3 level Townhouse . 3 Bedrooms 2 full bathroom and main level 1/2 bathroom , New A/C and Appliances. Deck steps off the large Kitchen space for a table , separate dinning room , fresh paint inside and outside new carpet and floor , large front porch do not miss it.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

45289 Rumsford Lane

Neat and clean 2 story townhome in Laurel Glen. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Fenced in back yard. Freshly painted. Listing courtesy of Century 21 New Millennium. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-18T23:52:24.71.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

14110 Silver Teal Way

STRICTLY AS-IS CONDITION! An Affordable Townhouse In A Great Community. Three Levels Plus Garage. Convenient Location!. Listing courtesy of Star Realtors Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-19T14:56:16.273.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3617 Elmley Avenue

Well maintained Brick Row Home in the Belair Edison Neighborhood. Home features a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and full bath with a walk up to the back yard. SOLD AS- IS!. Listing courtesy of Samson Properties. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is...
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3628 Esther Place

Lovely opportunity to own this Townhouse located in Baltimore City! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 updated bathrooms, - bathroom on every level, updated kitchen, recessed lighting and more!. Listing courtesy of Featherstone & Co.,Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal,...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1284 Rockfish Valley Hwy

No restriction off main drive of Rt 151 ( Rockfish Valley Hwy)in Aton area. With great potential views and no restrictions! County does not know the exact acreage, so potential buyer will need a survey. .25 +- acreage. All offers will be considered. Listing courtesy of Four Seasons Realty 1...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

2792 Brier Pond Circle

Exceptional updated home in a great location. All new flooring on 3 levels, new bathrooms with exceptional tile work. Fresh two tone paint. New kitchen with shaker cabinets, SS appliances and granite counter top. New garage door. Nice size deck. Ready to move in. Welcome Home!. Listing courtesy of Union...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5904 Fenwick Avenue

As Is Estate Sale. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick Townhome As-Is. Lots Of Potential. Main Level Features Living Room, Dining Room With Hardwood Floor, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Refrigerator With Ice & Water Dispenser. Upper Level Offers 3 Spacious Bedrooms And Full Hall Bath With Ceramic Tile. Also Has Full Unfinished Basement With Half Bath. GREAT OPPORTUNITY!!!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

614 G Street SW

Great opportunity to renovate to your liking! Spacious 4 level TH, 4 beds, 2 baths on the upper 2 levels, living/dining room combo plus office and powder room on the main level and a large eat-in kitchen with family room or additional bedroom on the lower. Private rear patio opens to community green space and one assigned parking space is included. Just steps to the Waterfront with easy access to Metro, the Mall, 395 and National Airport!

Comments / 0

Community Policy