Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

6262 Winters Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderful opportunity to call this stunning colonial in Howard County, yours! The moment you enter you will notice how pristine this home really is. Open floor plan with kitchen at the center. Kitchen includes, recessed lighting, wine fridge, double wall oven , stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, soft close cabinets, under mount kitchen sink, tile backsplash and large island for entertaining. The french doors in the living room open up to the large back deck that overlooks the fenced in yard. As you make your way upstairs you will notice hardwood floors, crown molding, new paint and carpeting. Vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with attached bathroom. All bathrooms have been remodeled within the past 2 years. The basement includes a kitchen with a full bath and has endless possibilities; possible in law quarters, or keep it for yourself and make the downstairs your work space. The same amount of detail was applied to the exterior; new siding, new roof, freshly painted front door, updated landscaping and new shutters. Other features include, new HVAC with 10 year warranty, wired for smart home features, new steps leading to back deck and much more. Schedule your showing today!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Business
Local
Maryland Business
County
Howard County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#The Living Room#Tile#Kitchen Sink#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Atlanta, GAbuckhead.com

1131 Roxboro Drive NE

This handsome traditional-style home fits in beautifully among the other attractive properties on Roxboro Drive. The large, well-manicured corner lot frames the home’s clean lines. This may seem like a classic Buckhead home, but you will realize that there is more to this home than meets the eye as soon as you walk through the front door.
Fairfax County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9755 High Water Court

You won't want to miss this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in the Lakepointe community! Brand new updates top to bottom which include flooring and paint throughout, all new bathrooms, a beautifully redone kitchen with quartz countertops, custom pantry, window seating area, and so much more! The spacious and private back patio area is great for entertaining and best of all, low maintenance, The community boasts an outdoor pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and is only a short walk away from Lake Royal and Monticello Dog Park. Close proximity to 495, Fairfax County Parkway, VRE & Metro bus! Turn-key and move-in ready!
Minnesota Statearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1909 Minnesota Avenue SE

Welcome to 1909 Minnesota Avenue!This historic brick home with three bedrooms and one and one-half bathrooms has been completely renovated and is awaiting your personal touches. Home Features: Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout this sun-filled home that has lots of character: crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, large windows, original transoms, doors and window/door casings, baseboards and the original icebox! Open concept kitchen/dining room with granite countertops, large island with pendant lighting and cabinets, plenty of cabinetry and matching bookcase with granite top, recessed lighting and stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with icemaker. Upper and lower screened back porches. Upstairs spacious bedroom; good-sized second bedroom with private access to screened porch. Third bedroom is perfect for a dedicated office or child+GGs bedroom. Upstairs bathroom has beautiful glass tile, mosaic tile heated flooring and a heated LED mirror perfect for make-up application, grooming and shaving. Large, renovated basement is a great family hang-out space with an updated powder room, laundry, utility room and under-stairs storage. Security system. Steel doors. Nice-sized front and back yards. Off-street parking.Location: Randle Highlands subdivision of Anacostia. Across the street from Metrobus station. Five-minute walk to Anacostia Park, bike trails and two brand-new elementary schools. In the neighborhood: MLK Gateway which is home to Busboys & Poets, Anacostia Art Center, the iconic Big Chair, Starbucks and the highly anticipated 11th Street Bridge Park. Near Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum, Frederick Douglas National Historic Site.Easy access to Capitol Hill, Barracks Row and downtown DC via Pennsylvania Avenue. You are also close to MD and VA via I295.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1004 Dorset Drive

Two story spacious townhouse ready for your personal touch. Main level features living room, kitchen, dining, half bath and laundry. Walk out to your private deck and enjoy an evening around the firepit in your spacious fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you will find a large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as two other bedrooms and a full bathroom with updated neutral tile. AC and furnace are brand new!!! Plenty of storage in the huge backyard shed. Two reserved parking spots right out front and plenty of street parking for guests. Fabulous location walking distance to various restaurants, grocery stores, and shops and only a 5 minute drive to St. Charles Town Center. OPEN SATURDAY 12-2!!!
Tuckerton, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $549,900

Looking for a turnkey experience? Look no further! Home built in 2017! This modern style home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full baths, Open Concept Floor Plan, Maintenance Free Staircase to Entrance. The combo Kitchen and Living areas are second to none! The kitchen offers the discerning cook a dream kitchen with Farm House Double Sinks, All Stainless-Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Soft Close Upper Cabinets along with Soft Close Drawers that when opened offer soft lighting! The Island offers more storage with a Butcher Block counter Top and Seating and the Living area flows off the ultra-modern kitchen. The floors are constructed with Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl, there is 2 zone heat and AC, on demand hot water heater, vinyl bulkhead installed in 2005. Cul d Sac location and super easy.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

210 N Montford Avenue

ENCHANTING MOVE IN READY PATTERSON PARK ROWHOME WITH 3 FINISHED LEVELS! The main level features an inviting living room with a dining area, a Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet space, 2nd level den and spacious bedroom with a full bath, 3rd level with 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bath, an unfinished basement that is perfect for storage and a rear yard with a private patio and a large fenced yard! Conveniently located close to Johns Hopkins and Patterson Park!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

32167 Bonhill Drive

A peach of a home on Salisbury's eastside. Freshly painted with new carpet and newer kitchen appliances this 2755 s.f. 3 BR/2 1/2 bath rancher is ready for immediate occupancy. . There is lots of space to stretch out with both a den and sunroom, large LR & DR an eat-in kitchen and spacious utility room with a freezer that conveys. When winter comes you'll enjoy the warmth of oil heat as well as the full tank of oil. The large garage has fixed stairs to a fully floored attic that can hold an abundance of "stuff". The rear deck overlooks a wooded private yard. The septic has already been inspected and all recommended repairs done this year. Kilbirnie is a popular eastside subdivision for all ages, with loads of trees and an abundance of privacy. It is only 30 minutes from Ocean City beaches, 7 minutes from WorWic Community College. Salisbury's popular destinations include the free City Zoo, a large lovely City Park with public tennis courts, a picnic island and more. The Wicomico Civic Center features broadway shows, popular musical bands and the ever popular tractor pull! We are a "semi-rural" community of about 60,000 people with farms with crops, a significant wildfowl migration path and a hunter's delight.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2403 Taylor Avenue

This is a multi-unit property in Baltimore county that you have been waiting for. Live in one 2 bed and 1 bath unit and rent the rest. Separate unit at each level with a separate entrance. This single family home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & 3 kitchens. Property is double the size of adjoining properties. It comes with 2 car detached garage and a driveway that easily fits 6 or more cars. Basement has been converted to 1 bedroom in-law suite with separate entrance. Fenced rear and side yard . Recent concrete work along sides, water main and all plumbing, sidings, windows, doors and roof replaced in last 15 years. Total size of the lot 10,000. The public record is not accurate. Property comes with 3 different parcels.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

30 Stone Park Place

New Roof, new windows, Luxury vinyl flooring. Listing courtesy of Xrealty.Net Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-08-13T20:53:36.887.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3 Cooper Mountain View

$45,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: WVHS2000370. UNRESTRICTED! 3 UNRESTRICTED ACRES LOCATED A STONES THROW OFF RT 50 JUST WEST OF CAPON BRIDGE.....LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION......EASY 20 MINUTE DRIVE TO WINCHESTER, VA. PRIME BUILDING LOT WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS....ABOUT AN ACRE OF CLEARED LAND THAT'S IN NEED OF A GOOD BRUSH HOGGING AND THE OTHER TWO ACRES IN NICE HARDWOOD FOREST, BUILD IN THE FIELD OR IN THE WOODS, TAKE YOUR PICK.....PERFECT FOR MINI FARM IF YOU HAVE SMALL LIVESTOCK......NO RESTRICTIONS + NO HOA = NO PROBLEMS! BUILD WHAT YOU WANT, DO WHAT YOU WANT! HOWEVER, THE LAND IS SUBJECT TO A $300 ANNUAL ROAD MAINTENANCE FEE, FOR THE UPKEEP OF THE ACCESS ROAD, AS AN ADDED BONUS, THE OWNER WILL PAY THE 2022 FEE IN FULL, SO NO WORRIES UNTIL 2023. IF YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR A NICE BUILDING LOT, IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION, WHERE YOU CAN DO YOUR OWN THING....YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

209 N Greenway Avenue

This classic ranch home nestled on over an acre lot in the heart of Boyce is ready for you to call it HOME. Step inside to all newly remodeled floors that are luxury vinyl plank floor. The rest of the house has gleaming hardwood floors. You will find 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main floor and in the basement the 4th bedroom. The garage has been turned into extra living space with a half bath and an extra room that would be perfect for an office. The basement boast ample space for storage or you can turn it into extra living space. This home is a must see!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

40 Manorwood Drive

You would love this amazing 5 spacious bedrooms/3.5 baths with a fire place in the family room to keep you and your family warm in the winter. The kitchen and the family room provides an open floor plan that is very spacious with an island in the center of the kitchen/ granite tops/wood floors/backyard deck . Primary suite provides an bonus room. The fully finished basement features a bedroom with full bathroom and a family room that could be use when the in-laws, friends or family members come to town. The sought after Stafford Lakes Village community provides a pool, walking/bikes trails, tennis courts, a play ground, basketball court for you and your kids. This home is a must have. Cleaning and painting is still in the process. More photos will be provided.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 N Street NW

Remodeled home with high ceilings and windows, great floor plan that includes an open dining and living area. Located in the heart of bustling DC, desirable section of the city so you are conveniently located close to shops, dining, metro and minutes to downtown and National airport. This 3-bedroom, 2 and a half bath home is spacious and great for entertaining! The house features 2 full baths on the upper level with a full en suite bath in the primary bedroom. In addition, the home has 3 charming gas fireplaces! It offers loads of character and light. There is 2-car parking available at the rear of the home. You have a one-minute walk to Republic Cantina Restaurant situated in the historic Chapman building. Simply a beautiful home and a must-see opportunity!
Conover, NCHickory Daily Record

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $252,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1360 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in the Conover / Newton area. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range & Micro. Large Master suite features large walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered Hardwoods in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a back deck. Nice large backyard for outdoor living and entertaining. 2-car attached garage. Minutes from both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
La Plata, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Phillips Road

$150,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDCH2002666. GOT DREAMS? Bring your toys for a day of fun and adventure, backs up to Mattowoman creek, which makes for an even greater opportunity for quality wildlife to experience, and who doesn't want the ability to hunt their own land. If nature is your thing, imagine the area you can cover on this piece of property. Raw Land with no recorded perc on file with the county. The land is being sold strictly AS IS. Maybe you have always wanted to build your dream home. Please contact the County for more information regarding potential perc, well, and/or septic @301-609-6900, and the cost of perc(s) and survey would be at the Buyer's expense. Please DO NOT ENTER/WALK the neighbor's property, stay within boundaries.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11558 Summer Oak Drive

Your search is over, make this your new home. Conveniently located in Gunners Lake, this home has it all. The superbly updated Kitchen greets you as you enter. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters make this Kitchen the envy of most homes. Large windows bathe the room with warm, bright sunlight. The gleaming wood floors guide you through the kitchen to the large Dining room. This will be the place where entertaining and memories from the holidays are made. The sunken living room awaits your touches. Gather around the fireplace to watch the snow of a winter's day. The upper level continues to amaze as the three large bedrooms provide comfort and privacy. The Owner's suite has plenty of closets and storage below the windows. The hall bath punctuates the beauty of the upper level. The lower level is open and spacious. The adjacent private deck/patio will be the perfect backdrop to backyard gatherings or to simply enjoy the park-like setting. This is truly a" must see!"
Spotsylvania County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13607 Maxson Court

Beautiful cedar home situated on over 5 private acres, surrounded by trees in Spotsylvania County's Riverbend School District. This home has character, it has charm, it has privacy, it has a huge garage, it has acreage, and is conveniently located a short distance from shopping and restaurants. From the second you enter the home you'll feel the warmth, from the foyer featuring hardwood floors, 2 story ceilings and beautiful staircase. A quaint living room with built ins. a large dining room with fireplace, main level bedroom with ensuite, large walk in closet with built in's. The kitchen is in the rear of the home with views of the gorgeous property, has updated flooring, and a newer dishwasher and plenty of space. Large recreation room/ Den has its own entrance , a stove to keep you toasty when it's chilly, and even has it's own a/c. Upstairs you'll find another full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms. One bedroom has a huge sitting room. Deck and patio in rear yard are perfect for entertaining and gathering or just taking in the privacy this property has to offer. You will appreciate the fenced in portion of the property and if you like to tinker, you'll really appreciate the oversized garage. Have stuff? The area over the garage is perfect for storing all of your things. OR it could be finished to give you more space. Maybe you want a home office with a little more privacy? Or a game room, a gym, a studio, you can fill in the blanks as the possibilities are there for your creativity!
Real EstateKenosha News.com

3 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $369,900

New, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2-Story with plenty of space for all. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Haverford Model is located in the Prairie Pathways Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks a generous dining area includes a pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty, concrete driveway with walk to the front stoop and rough grade.
Norwalk, CTScribe

208 Flax Hill Rd

Free Heat & Hot Water! 1st Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in great complex! Kitchen with Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Sliders to Patio. Reserved Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 1. 1. 1750.
Real EstatePosted by
TBR News Media

Updated and Elegant In Old Field!

This Old Field colonial is a short stroll to West Meadow Beach, with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths,. hardwood floors, sunroom off living room, breakfast room off updated kitchen with Wolfe stove,. beamed family room, patio and 3 stall horse barn, all on 1.06 acre. $1,295,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy