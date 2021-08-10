6262 Winters Lane

Beautiful cedar home situated on over 5 private acres, surrounded by trees in Spotsylvania County's Riverbend School District. This home has character, it has charm, it has privacy, it has a huge garage, it has acreage, and is conveniently located a short distance from shopping and restaurants. From the second you enter the home you'll feel the warmth, from the foyer featuring hardwood floors, 2 story ceilings and beautiful staircase. A quaint living room with built ins. a large dining room with fireplace, main level bedroom with ensuite, large walk in closet with built in's. The kitchen is in the rear of the home with views of the gorgeous property, has updated flooring, and a newer dishwasher and plenty of space. Large recreation room/ Den has its own entrance , a stove to keep you toasty when it's chilly, and even has it's own a/c. Upstairs you'll find another full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms. One bedroom has a huge sitting room. Deck and patio in rear yard are perfect for entertaining and gathering or just taking in the privacy this property has to offer. You will appreciate the fenced in portion of the property and if you like to tinker, you'll really appreciate the oversized garage. Have stuff? The area over the garage is perfect for storing all of your things. OR it could be finished to give you more space. Maybe you want a home office with a little more privacy? Or a game room, a gym, a studio, you can fill in the blanks as the possibilities are there for your creativity!