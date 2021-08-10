Cancel
Baltimore, MD

657 E Clement Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbsolutely gorgeous brick accented rowhome with parking pad located in the perfect Federal Hill location! This beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom with incredible, high end finishes while preserving its classic Baltimore charm! Spacious living and dining room offer exposed brick walls with plentiful natural light . Gourmet kitchen offers upgraded countertops, ample cabinet space with under cabinet lighting and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen leads outside to a 1 car parking pad which also functions as a patio. Upper level features generous sized bedrooms including a luxurious master suite with high ceilings, deep closets and an attached full bath. Top floor clubroom offers endless possibilities with it's built-in wetbar that could be the perfect home office, entertainment space or 3rd bedroom! From there access the amazing rooftop deck with spectacular 360 views of the city skyline, harbor and picturesque neighborhood! The finished basement has plenty of additional storage space and is an excellent option for a den, home office, guest room and more!! Easy additional parking on Key Highway and at Little Havana! Enjoy all that Federal Hill has to offer with the recently renovated Cross Street Market, shops, restaurants, many parks, Inner Harbor and of course Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens sporting events! Easy commute to I95 and the MARC Train. Camden rail stop is right around the corner for a direct shot to Union Station in Washington D.C. A MUST SEE!

