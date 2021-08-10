Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Daily Events Diary: LoveShackFancy’s Fairytale Feast, DL1961’s Denim Day Out, And More!

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Hamptonites raise funds at ‘Fork It Alzheimer’ farm-to-fork gala. The second annual Alzheimer’s Association Fork It Alzheimer’s farm-to-fork event took place in Bridgehampton hosted by Daryl and Irwin Simon. The sold-out charitable affair was emceed CNBC’s Frank Holland, who motivated the crowd and ensured more than $760,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs. Notable guests included Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, Steve Madden, Ramy Brook Sharp, jewelry maker Jill Heller, Stew Leonard, Corey Paige Bloomberg, Deanna Rockefeller, Nicole Sexton, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO Harry Johns, and Stacy Bash-Polley.

fashionweekdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Hunt
Person
Julia Haart
Person
Gucci Westman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denim Day#Fashion Week#Cnbc#French#Renaissance#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Daily Events Diary: RtA Store Opening, Montserrat’s Summer Rager, Gucci & Casey Fremont Celebrate In The Hamptons, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Gwyneth Paltrow hosts celebration for the launch of goop’s collab with Miami Cocktail Company. Gwyneth Paltrow was joined at goop’s Sag Harbor store by Molly Sims, Gucci Westman, Serena and Shawn Levy, Violet Gaynor,...
Home & GardenPosted by
Vogue Magazine

An Unapologetically Pink Affair Welcomed LoveShackFancy’s Latest Home Collection

There’s no mistaking a LoveShackFancy affair, and Friday night in Sagaponack was no exception. Parked in the driveway of founder Rebecca Hessel-Cohen’s seaside home were not one but two beach-ready automobiles—a vintage white Mercedes 280SL convertible and a pink Moke cruiser—both overflowing with fanciful floral textiles. These were just a small taste of the brand’s first collection of bedding and wallpaper, which launches online and in-store today.
Interior Designphillystylemag.com

Fashion Designer Tanya Taylor Brings Her Vibrant Style To The Home

“For the past nine years I have focused on how to make fashion more inclusive, colorful and empowering and always wanted to bring this perspective to interiors,” says New York-based fashion designer Tanya Taylor of her Tanya Taylor Home launch. The cheerful collection offers easy entertaining options ranging from brightly pigmented tablecloths, napkins and place mats splashed with color—as well as furnishings and a hammock—to upcycled silk faille poppy painted pillows that mindfully make use of excess fabrics. “My mother always brought wit and spirit to every party she planned, so I am excited for this launch as a way to encourage our customers to bring an energetic spirit to their own style of entertaining,” says Taylor. “To me, true hospitality is about making people feel comfortable and engaged when they walk in the door.”
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Bottega Reigns Supreme in This Celebrity Tailor’s Closet

Fashion today has a problem with overconsumption. We produce too much, sacrificing quality in the name of quantity. Celebrity tailor Patrick Henry aka Rich Fresh built a brand in antithesis to these ideas and instead functions essentially as a modern couture house. After Fresh taught himself to sew at the age of 13, he quickly clued into the power of fashion, utilizing it as his own personal armor. "I get to high school and I'm really cool because I dress nicely," explains. "I didn't feel cool before." Growing up somewhere like Memphis, most are not privy to the conventional fashion path to success. So Fresh took the next logical step, putting his sewing skills to work handling alterations for dry cleaners. After exhausting the fashion scene in Memphis, he traveled to New York to gain tailoring experience and eventually ended up in L.A. There he struggled with a few different creative endeavors that left him broke and homeless, then channeled everything he had left into his bespoke tailoring company, Rich Fresh.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Chic Sheet! Jessie Randall’s Guide To The Hamptons’ Best Kept Secrets (Fashion, Flowers & More!)

It’s unsurprising that the creative force behind fashion and accessories label Loeffer Randall is equally as immaculately put together as everything the brand has to offer. Founder and creative director Jessie Randall and her business partner husband Brian have called the East End their home away from home for almost two decades, so it’s safe to say that she’s inadvertently developed quite the little black book of spots to know. We called upon the arbiter of taste to see if we could borrow a rec or two. We’ll even let you in on some secrets! Right this way….
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Long Live the Long-Sleeve Wedding Dress—Shop 15 Bridal Dresses Here

Long-sleeve wedding dresses have an undeniable elegance that’s perfect for any bride. Remember Kate Middleton’s satin Alexander McQueen gown, which was anchored with lace sleeves, or how about Hailey Bieber’s off-the-shoulder design by Off-White? The timeless silhouette has been the design of choice for several celebrities as well as many modern-day brides recently featured in Vogue. Take a turn about our wedding coverage, and you’ll see that the newly-married Giorgia Gabriele and Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi both sheathed their arms with fitted lace sleeves.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Good American’s Anahid Mora

Like any business that has been around for more than a century, the jeanswear industry has its legends. It is also continuously reinventing itself and welcoming more opportunities for innovation—and oftentimes, it takes a fresh perspective to make real change. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Meet The Face Of IVY PARK’S New Denim Line, Kate Bosworth Announces Split, Dreaming Big With Coach, And More!

Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish announce split after 10 years together. In a sweet and sentimental post paying tribute to her longterm relationship and marriage to Michael Polish, actress and style star Kate Bosworth shocked fans when she revealed they are parting ways. Fellow celebrities sent uplifting messages to the former couple, wishing them well for the future. Her emotive post can be read below:
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Kate Beckinsale Launches Skin Care Brand, Beyoncé & Jay Z Team Up For Tiffanys, And More Fashion News Right Here

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany…while Bey covers the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. In a one-two hit of fabulous news, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been tapped as the new faces of now LVMH-owned Tiffany & Co. and will be rolling out a new campaign for the brand soon. On top of that announcement, Bey has also been unveiled as the September cover star for Harper’s Bazaar. The 40-year-old singer is seen on three separate regal covers; wearing Valentino, Gucci, and her new denim line for IVY PARK across the editions. The performer discusses her many projects, being a mom, and surviving decades in the industry at the top of her game. “My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do,” she says within the magazine’s pages. Pick up a copy of Harper’s today — we dare you to try nab all three covers—and get ready for a new day at Tiffany’s!
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

Christine Chiu's Paris Couture Week Diary

Christine Chiu, the star and producer of the Netflix series Bling Empire, is no stranger to Couture Fashion Week. Chiu has been traveling to Paris for years to take in fashion shows from some of the world's most admired designers—but this year's visit was just a little different. Not only was her schedule significantly diminished in the era of Covid-19 (she attended only five shows instead of the usual dozen or more), but she had the opportunity to bring her family—husband, Dr. Gabriel Chu, and their son, who's known as Baby G—along.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross highlights toned figure in wild sportswear

Tracee Ellis Ross took a walk on the wild side to showcase her impressively toned figure in an animal print outfit – and we love it!. The Black-ish actress posted a compilation of her character Bow's best bits on Instagram – and hidden among the show-stopping outfits was Tracee rocking a plunging leopard print crop top and matching leggings.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Feast Your Eyes on Lady Gaga’s Head-Turning Valentino Couture

If you’re a Lady Gaga fan, you know that the superstar has been flexing looks all week long. Ahead of her concert with Tony Bennet at Radio City Hall this week, Gaga has brought along a bevy of statement looks with her to New York. I mean, did you catch her Old Hollywood-style Richard Quinn look? It was a hard look to top, but last night, the singer debuted her latest Manhattan-ready ensemble, and it’s one of her boldest yet. She slipped into a glamorous Valentino Haute Couture number that couldn’t help but turn heads.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

LoveShackFancy’s New Wallpaper Collection Will Make Cottagecore Dreams Come True

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re not familiar with the cottagecore trend, let me give you a brief rundown. Taking social media by storm throughout 2020, cottagecore is essentially a romanticized interpretation of rural agricultural life. The popular aesthetic is brought to life with fancy florals, botanical accents, and vintage-inspired decor, and there’s no sign of the trend slowing down. Bringing a sense of escapism to everyday modern life, cottagecore is still thriving, so if you’re a fan of the wholesome trend, you’re in luck.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Revisits Her Best Street Style Looks and Introduces Her Va-Va-Voom Alter Ego

Bella Hadid’s outfits aren’t merely outfits, but rather a glimpse into her life. The September cover girl’s Life in Looks video is a mini autobiography, chronicling her entrance into the industry as well as the emotions that come with it. Following in her mother, Yolanda, and sister Gigi’s footsteps, Hadid started modeling and signed with IMG at the age of 16. Though it wasn’t until 2015 that Hadid truly began to blossom and become a household name. That year, Hadid attended the “China: Through the Looking Glass” Met gala with Topshop, a standout moment in which she wore a “short little dress.” Even early on, it was evident that Hadid would stand out from the fashion pack. Those vertiginous gold heels she wore with her Met gala dress? Hadid picked them out herself. “I had no shoes and I went to the Saint Laurent store and got them myself,” she says. “I still have them today.”
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

The One Fall Fashion Trend We Just Didn't See Coming

I’ll admit I was a bit surprised by the rise of Y2K fashion, and the return of maximalism has also been an interesting pandemic-influenced turn. But the one fall fashion trend I just never saw coming is sharp tailoring from head to toe. Button down blouses, crisp blazers, shirtdresses nipped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy