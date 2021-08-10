Daily Events Diary: LoveShackFancy’s Fairytale Feast, DL1961’s Denim Day Out, And More!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany…while Bey covers the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. In a one-two hit of fabulous news, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been tapped as the new faces of now LVMH-owned Tiffany & Co. and will be rolling out a new campaign for the brand soon. On top of that announcement, Bey has also been unveiled as the September cover star for Harper’s Bazaar. The 40-year-old singer is seen on three separate regal covers; wearing Valentino, Gucci, and her new denim line for IVY PARK across the editions. The performer discusses her many projects, being a mom, and surviving decades in the industry at the top of her game. “My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do,” she says within the magazine’s pages. Pick up a copy of Harper’s today — we dare you to try nab all three covers—and get ready for a new day at Tiffany’s!