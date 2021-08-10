Daily Events Diary: LoveShackFancy’s Fairytale Feast, DL1961’s Denim Day Out, And More!
Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!. Hamptonites raise funds at ‘Fork It Alzheimer’ farm-to-fork gala. The second annual Alzheimer’s Association Fork It Alzheimer’s farm-to-fork event took place in Bridgehampton hosted by Daryl and Irwin Simon. The sold-out charitable affair was emceed CNBC’s Frank Holland, who motivated the crowd and ensured more than $760,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs. Notable guests included Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, Steve Madden, Ramy Brook Sharp, jewelry maker Jill Heller, Stew Leonard, Corey Paige Bloomberg, Deanna Rockefeller, Nicole Sexton, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO Harry Johns, and Stacy Bash-Polley.fashionweekdaily.com
