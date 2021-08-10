2215 14TH Street NE

Come visit this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath with additional Loft floor sun filled 2 car garage townhouse in desirable Reserve at Tysons Corner. Excellent condition and move-in ready! Awesome open-floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout main living floor, entry floor, and stairwells. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen boasts Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances, Upgraded 42+GG maple cabinets, granite countertops, island bar seating, large breakfast room which opens to a Juliette balcony. Upper level features luxury master suite w/oversized walk in closet and full bath, generous two bedrooms and full bath. Additional fourth floor loft with full bathroom that can be used as a bedroom, office, fitness room, family room, or flex room. Basement den that can be used for a home office or play space with half bath. Absolutely move in ready. Two entry ways to access garage with ample storage area along with 2 visitor passes, visitors can park right in front of the TH. Brick exterior, architectural shingles, composite deck and low lawn maintenance. Access to community fitness center, outdoor pool, dog park and County-run soccer field. Ideal location+GGMinutes away from I-495/I-95 as well as shopping and restaurants. Complimentary shuttle van service to the Dunn Loring Metro.
