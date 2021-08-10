SCCSD return to learn plan approved with optional masks, enhanced cleaning procedures
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is starting the upcoming school year with many of the same COVID-19 precautions from last year in place. Students will return to a full-time, in-person learning environment, with masks strongly recommended and enhanced cleaning procedures in place. New this year, the school has acquired 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests and will administer them with parent permission.siouxcityjournal.com
