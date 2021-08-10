Locked in a hot car, Hibbing toddlers hospitalized
DULUTH — Twin 3-year-old boys are hospitalized after they were found unresponsive Monday afternoon in their father's locked vehicle in Hibbing, police said. The boys had been reported missing from a residence about 90 minutes before their discovery. It appears they entered the vehicle on their own, said Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey. A citizen helping with the search found them and alerted Hibbing police, who broke the window to gain entry.m.startribune.com
Comments / 0