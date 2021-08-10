Cancel
Dare County, NC

Dare County experiencing widespread COVID-19 transmission; 134 cases reported since Friday

By OBX Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDare County is experiencing widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, with 134 new cases reported since Friday. Dare County is in the red category on the CDC’s Level of Community Transmission map, indicating high levels of virus spread. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests to total COVID-19 tests in Dare County last week was 20.2%, Dare County Health and Human Services reported in its Tuesday update.

