Using your Local Library

What is your most important school supply? A Will Rogers Library card! Whether you’re headed back to school, considering continuing education, or just interested in learning more about your current hobby or career, a library card gives students and adults access to a wide variety of educational resources available both within the library and online. Online access to free resources such as GCF LearnFree, Driving-Tests.org, EBSCO, Universal Class, DigitalLearn, the KHAN Academy and more can all be accessed from the Will Rogers Library’s website 24/7 under the ‘Websites for Library Customers’ links, making it easy to supplement a child’s school activities, prepare for the ACT's and SAT's, or help adults complete their continuing education or prepare for a career change. Be sure to check out the library website at www.willrogerslibrary.org for a wide assortment of print and online educational materials to help students of any age reach their goals.