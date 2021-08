UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.” Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a fan account curious if there was any news about the show, saying “No, and sadly, we think it’s dead. I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.” Other stars of the show, such as Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Gray Gubler and A. J....