Two Senoritas restaurant to open in McKinney
Two Senoritas Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is looking to open in late August or early September at 1222 N. Central Expressway, McKinney. The restaurant will take the space formerly occupied by Texana Grill, and El Corazon Tex Mex Restaurant before that. Menu items will include a shrimp cocktail; nachos; taco salads; fajitas; enchiladas; tamales; and desserts, such as cinnamon nachos and sopapillas. American dishes such as baby back ribs and chicken-fried steak will also be available. www.twosenoritasrestaurant.com.mckinney.bubblelife.com
