In Quest To Make Moving Apartments More Fair & Transparent, RentCheck Raises $3.6 million

A struggle over an apartment security deposit has been spun into a rapidly scaling startup with roots across the Southeast. Based out of New Orleans, RentCheck was started after Lydia Winkler was moving out of her first-year law school apartment. “I never got my security deposit back,” she tells Hypepotamus. “I deemed this an injustice, so I represented myself and sued my former landlord in court. I submitted time-stamped photos of the move-out condition of the property into evidence, and I ended up winning the case.”