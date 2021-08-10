Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larimer County, CO

Colorado Sheriff Shares Thoughts of Panhandling on Social Media, Feedback Ensues

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith has garnered a lot of comments on his Facebook page regarding his statement about panhandlers in the area. Where do you most often see panhandling taking place? I live in Loveland, and I very often see it taking place at Eisenhower Boulevard and Highway 287, both on the northbound side of 287 (Lincoln) and the southbound side (Cleveland.) The Sheriff has had enough of them, wherever you may see them.

mix1043fm.com

Comments / 0

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Sheriff#Lexus#Supermax Prison#Adx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Morphew Hearing: Texts Show Missing Colorado Woman Was ‘Done’ With Marriage

The second day of Colorado man Barry Morphew's four-day preliminary hearing shed light on the state of his marriage to Suzanne Morphew — and the day of her disappearance. Barry is accused of murdering Suzanne, who disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020, after reportedly going for a bike ride and never coming home. Investigators believe that she is no longer alive, although they have not recovered her body.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

See How Much Grand Junction’s Population Has Grown Over the Years

Grand Junction, Colorado is the largest city in the 518 mile stretch between Denver and Salt Lake City. The estimated population of Grand Junction is just under 64,000 - a dramatic difference from the 2,020 people living here in 1890, according to that year's census. Over the years, Grand Junction has seen steady growth though it has experienced its biggest growth spurt over the past 30 years. From 1990 to 2000, Grand Junction saw its population explode by 44% - the biggest 10-year increase since 1910. Since 2000, Grand Junction has increased by more than 51%.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Join the Effort Raising Flags Along Colorado’s Highway 285

Drive down Colorado's Highway 285 through Chaffee County and you'll count well over 200 American Flags lining the road. Here's the backstory on this effort. Last Sunday, August 8, 2021, my entourage made the trip along Highway 285 between Poncha Springs and Morrison, Colorado. Travel this stretch and you'll see an American flag every few hundred feet. You can be a part of this.
Chaffee County, COPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Morphew Hearing: Data Reveals Affair, Details of Missing Colorado Woman’s Disappearance

The first day of a four-day preliminary hearing regarding Barry Morphew is underway at the Chaffee County Courthouse. Barry is accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who disappeared on May 10, 2020, after reportedly going for a bike ride and never coming home. Investigators believe that she is no longer alive, although they have not recovered her body.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Tour of the Middle of Nowhere: Welcome to Last Chance, Colorado

If you have ever been in the "middle of nowhere" it's quite possible you were passing through the tiny town of Last Chance, Colorado. Last Chance is an unincorporated town in northeastern Colorado and it literally feels like the middle of nowhere, because you are so far from anything. You won't find a store, bar, gas station, or stoplight - although there is a flashing red light on the four-way stop signs at the one intersection in town.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

These Pictures Show Just How Smoky It Is in Western Colorado

Colorado is currently covered in smoke and you can just how smoky it is in western Colorado by taking a look at these pictures. There are wildfires all across the West right now and the smoke is making its way to Colorado. Although there are wildfires burning in Colorado, the majority of the smoke is said to come from out of state. After looking at a map of all of the wildfires in the U.S. we were sad to see that we're nearly surrounded by them.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Serial Burglar Bear On The Loose in Colorado’s Estes Park

There is a bear that is wreaking havoc in Estes Park after a weekend of mischief, and breaking into other people's property...specifically, the bear is breaking into cars, eight of them to be exact, and now...we have a serial burglar bear to deal with in Estes Park. Authorities are warning residents to lock their doors because apparently bears can open doors even when they are fully closed.
AnimalsPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Volunteers Create Bear Unwelcome Mats

Part of living in Colorado means learning to coexist with the many different types of wildlife that also inhabit the state. While it can be extremely exciting to encounter wildlife, it's also important to give them space and allow them to remain as wild as possible. And sometimes, because we do live in such close proximity to these animals, special measures need to be taken in order to allow this harmony of living together to continue to successfully happen.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Colleges Bringing Back the Mask Mandate

School is back in session for many, and several colleges in Colorado are bringing the mask mandate back for this school year. These Colorado colleges are bringing back the mask mandate for the school year:. [Colorado Public Radio]. The Top Ten High Schools on the Western Slope. A List of...
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Will Reopen Saturday

After severe mudslides shut down Glenwood Canyon back in July, Governor Jared Polis and CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew sent two formal state disaster declarations for federal financial aid. Now, a day after an expedited amount of $11.6 million was approved for repairs, Governor Polis has announced I-70 will reopen on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Ranks Eighth in Top 10 Most Dangerous Wildfire States

Last summer, Colorado made history it never wanted to make with the largest wildfire in state history. This summer, while it's dealt with its own fires, Colorado residents have noticed how the state suffers because of other high-burn states. We know that Colorado summers are smoke and fire-prone, but it has officially ranked as the number eight most dangerous state for wildfires, according to move.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy