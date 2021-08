Started in 2009 with the City of Scotts Valley, the market hosts over 30 farmers and specialty food purveyors every Saturday, 9am-1pm. This local market is the place for the the Scotts Valley community to get their fill of fresh, healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables, pasture-raised eggs and meats and local and sustainably caught seafood. In addition find ready-to-eat cuisine, baked goods and a full coffee and espresso bar. The market provides unlimited free parking and is located at the Scotts Valley Square Shopping Center in the old KMART parking lot.