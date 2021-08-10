Woster: When you get older, scams and cons are everywhere
Maybe I have trust issues, but these days when I’m on social media sites, I find myself looking for the scam in every post I read. I usually can’t spot the catch, but I’m pretty sure there is one. My AARP magazines tell me senior citizens are a rich environment for con artists and hustlers. We older folks apparently are easy to dupe, quick to trust what we hear and, well, not very smart, I guess you’d say. Those aren’t flattering things to say about an old guy, but if they prevent any one of us from dumping our life savings into buying a can’t-miss gold mine in Uruguay or bailing out a jailed grandchild in Costa Rica, I’ll let people call me names all day long.www.mitchellrepublic.com
Comments / 0