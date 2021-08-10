Woster: When you get older, scams and cons are everywhere

I can’t say I wouldn’t have quit drinking if River Park’s treatment center hadn’t existed in Pierre in 1978, but I know it would have been more difficult than it was. I stumbled into the treatment center in a blackout. Had the place been in another community than the one where I lived at the time, I don’t know if I’d have found my way. The truth is, I’d never have known the place existed if its director, Glenn Jorgenson, hadn’t invited me to view some interviews with celebrity alcoholics a couple of years earlier. That first glimpse of interviews that became a long-running program called “It’s Great to be Alive’’ didn’t prompt me to sober up immediately. Somewhere in my subconscious mind, though, it told me where to find help when I was ready to accept it.