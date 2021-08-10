Suit: Teen groomed, given drugs at Portland juvenile hall

Cancel
By Zane Sparling
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
A new lawsuit has been filed against Multnomah County and a popular TikTok performer who worked at the Donald E. Long facility.

A teenage girl confined inside Multnomah County's juvenile hall was groomed and given drugs by an employee of the secure facility, a new lawsuit claims.

Nathan Lee Kirkpatrick, a popular performer known as Juice Jetson on TikTok, allegedly provided the minor with marijuana "on at least two separate occasions" and cocaine once while she was confined inside Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home in Northeast Portland, the suit says.

"Kirkpatrick used the grooming process to establish an inappropriate relationship with plaintiff in which he learned plaintiff had previously suffered trauma as well as had a substance abuse problem," according to the lawsuit. "Kirkpatrick's conduct of (supplying drugs) caused plaintiff to relapse."

The eight-page suit filed in June does not identify the juvenile detainee beyond her initials, which is common for litigation involving minors. It says the misconduct occurred between March 17, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, at which point a source says Kirkpatrick was transferred.

Records obtained by the Portland Tribune show Kirkpatrick, 30, was hired as an on-call juvenile custody services specialist for salary of $24.80 hourly from May, 2018 until May, 2020.

"We don't comment on personnel matters beyond information related to hire date, salary and employment end date," said a spokeswoman for Multnomah County.

West Linn attorney Nicole Robbins seeks $650,000 from Kirkpatrick and the county on behalf of her client.

In general, custody specialists provide "guidance, security, training, and general care to vulnerable children and adolescent populations with mental and/or developmental issues," according to the county spokeswoman.

On social media, Kirkpatrick says he previously worked at Morrison Child & Family Services — including at two controversial migrant child facilities run by the nonprofit on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — from 2015 to 2017.

A representative for Morrison didn't respond to a request for comment.

A longtime Portlander who played football at Lincoln High, Kirkpatrick blew up on TikTok — netting millions of views and more than 150,000 followers — in 2019 after he began uploading joke translations of explicit song lyrics that prettified their coarse language.

Kirkpatrick hasn't posted on the internet-based short-form video platform since the Tribune sent him multiple requests for comment that went unanswered.

