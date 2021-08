When Soul 2 Soul Sisters announced in June it would offer grants of up to $350 to Black women facing financial hardship, Niyankor Ajuaj expected to see maybe 100 applicants. Instead, more than 700 people requested the grants before applications were cut off, and the Denver-based organization is still raising money to help all of the people who are trying to cover necessities like rent and child care, said Ajuaj, who handles communications for the group, which focuses on Black women’s health.