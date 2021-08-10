Sue Z.’s Picks: Irish Fair and a Food Truck Festival
When: August 13-15; Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. The 41st three-day celebration of Irish art and culture arrives on St. Paul’s Harriet Island, August 13-15. There will be a Celtic Kitchen with cooking demos and samples of authentic Irish foods and beverages. Check out the Irish breakfast on the patio and the Guinness Pub tent. Lots of Celtic foods, merchandise, and music (Eileen Ivers, Young Dubliners, the Ashley Davis Band, Gaelic Storm). Click here for more.www.minnesotamonthly.com
