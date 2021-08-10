Who Will be the Maple Leafs 3rd and 4th Line Centers?

Amateur town team hockey flourished in St. Johnsbury in the 1930s and early 1940s (“Town Team Wallops Lancaster, 12-1 Sam Handy Leads The Attack With Trio of Tallies,” The Caledonian-Record, Thur. Jan. 20, 1938, at p. 6; “St. J. Town Team Wallops Gilman Hockey Club 13-1 Local Ice Birds Score Easy Win Here – To Play In Boston Tourney,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Feb. 24, 1941, at p. 8). The resurrected sport returned to the Scale City winter sports scene in January 1960 with the St. Johnsbury Maple Leafs (a team name also used earlier for a town men’s basketball team in the 1950s). The late Caledonian-Record sports scribe Don Hovey noted in his Jan. 21, 1960 East Side Sports column that “[h]ockey is being revived in St. Johnsbury this winter. Two games have already been played by the St. Johnsbury [Maple Leafs] hockey club. Some of the veterans who are trying to get back in shape are Coach Bob Demers, Leon Pelkey, Bob Hackett, George Renaud, Walt Brown, Tony Handy, Sully Handy, and Romeo Martel. Newcomers on the team are Fran Clouatre, Tommy Hill, Charley Boisvert and Ken Fields. The games are being played on the Brantview rink.” (“East Side Sports,” The Burlington Free Press,” Thur. Jan. 21, 1960, at p. 9). The hard-charging Maple Leafs stormed their way to the 1960 state title in a championship hockey clash played on Sun. Mar. 20, 1960 in Rock Island, P.Q., Canada. The Burlington Daily News correspondent summarized as follows: “A goal in the last 10 seconds of play gave the St. Johnsbury Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Swanton Flyers in a championship game here yesterday. The Maple Leafs were crowned Vermont’s 1960 Amateur Hockey Champions after posting the win. The game, thrilling to the end, was marred by bitter quarrels and rough stuff – the latter taking a heavy toll on the Flyers.” (“St. Johnsbury Beats Flyers For Vt. Title,” Burlington Daily News, Mon. Mar. 21, 1960, at p. 12).