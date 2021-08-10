You Could Own This Exclusive Vail Smart Home for $18.9 Million

I’ve been a market and style editor for nearly two decades, and I still get butterflies when I discover new and beautiful things, especially items for the home. Both because I think of the clever entrepreneurs and artisans behind them—how excited they must be to get their work out into the world—and of how just the right thing can help our homes truly become sanctuaries. To me, adding little comforts or delights here and there is a very Southern (and just plain positive) way to take good care of yourself, your family, and your friends who visit. Below are a few of my favorites of late.