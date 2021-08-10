Cancel
Vail, CO

You Could Own This Exclusive Vail Smart Home for $18.9 Million

Cover picture for the article

Welcome to the future. This Vail, Colorado home will have you feeling like you belong on the set of the iconic television show, The Jetsons when you step foot inside. This $18.9 million home listed on Realtor has all the latest technology to make your life easier and more luxurious. One of the most impressive features of this home is not located in the living space, rather in the garage. Upon entering the garage through the single-stall garage door in your vehicle, a fully automated car slide will move your vehicle to the left, providing another space to store your second vehicle.

