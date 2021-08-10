Patterson Man Injured in Wayne County Accident

(Wayne County) A 44-year-old man sustained moderate injuries in a one-car accident in Wayne County Monday evening. The Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on US-67, 2 miles North of Silva. Brain Towe was an occupant in a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by a 15-year-old Patterson male. The vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and ran off the right side of the roadway, and overturned. The 15-year-old received minor injuries in the accident. Both passengers were transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.