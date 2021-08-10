Young girl puts heart and "sole" into helping kids in Ghana
Kerry Koranteng, 12, has an impressive shoe collection, but it's not for herself. She's been giving shoes to kids in Ghana who don't have them. Nancy Chen shares more.www.cbsnews.com
