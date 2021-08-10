Cancel
Young girl puts heart and "sole" into helping kids in Ghana

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerry Koranteng, 12, has an impressive shoe collection, but it's not for herself. She's been giving shoes to kids in Ghana who don't have them. Nancy Chen shares more.

CBS News

CBS News

